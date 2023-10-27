Can Mets land Brewers manager Craig Counsell for vacant role?

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

With Buck Showalter out as manager for the New York Mets, the franchise is in search of a leader who can help the team return to World Series contention. One name stands out among the pack, but will be a tough catch to draw in.

Brewers Have Leverage Over Mets in Counsell Sweepstakes

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell will reportedly be interviewed for the Mets’ vacant role, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Money and market may not be enough to lure Counsell though:

“The Brewers should also be able to make him the highest-paid manager with top managerial salaries lower lately; he made $3.5 million and the now-retired Terry Francona led the way at $4.5 million,” Heyman remarked. “(Bruce Bochy is said to make about $4 million plus perks, and Bob Melvin made $4 million.)”

Counsell has managed the Brewers since 2015. Prior to, he played for the Brewers in the 2004 MLB season. The Brewers have finished first in the NL Central three times under Counsell. He also coached star slugger Christian Yelich to the 2018 NL MVP award.

Though Counsell does not have a World Series championship on his resume, he remains one of the most attractive options for the Mets to chase after. This is part and parcel with the grand contract that Milwaukee has the capacity to offer him to stay.

Mets in Search of a Viable Replacement for Buck Showalter

Showalter had an up-and-down two seasons in Queens, NY. The recently departed manager took the Mets all the way to 101 victories in 2022. They suffered a disappointing loss to the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card game.

After delivering their fourth 100-win season in franchise history, Showalter and the Mets reeled in 2023, failing to make the playoffs behind a 75-87 record.

Now the Mets have an empty spot in the dugout and must prioritize landing a coach that can help the team bounce back in 2024. New York is tied to several big-name free agents including Yoshinobu Yamamoto and former MVP Shohei Ohtani.

Reports have fluctuated between franchise player Pete Alonso wanting to stay with the Mets and seeking an out to the Chicago Cubs. Bringing back their star player in conjunction with landing a manager like Counsell and a marquee-free agent will be the foundational building blocks needed to make another World Series push next year.