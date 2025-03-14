Blue Jays superstar may be out of Mets’ price range in open market

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The New York Mets’ ties to Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. may soon come to an end.

Mets: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sets massive salary price

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Guerrero Jr. is seeking half a billion dollars when his free agency arrives (h/t The Sporting News’ Peter Chawaga):

“The number Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wants is $500 million,” Ken Rosenthal reported for The Athletic. “Not $500 million before deferrals, but $500 million in present value, according to sources briefed on the first baseman’s contract negotiations with the Toronto Blue Jays.”

Mets: Guerrero Jr. would run New York’s payroll up

After dropping a record $765 million on Juan Soto in the offseason, New York saw their payroll mount to north of $300 million for the third consecutive season in 2024. They are MLB’s highest-spending team in that span.

Losing superstar power hitter Pete Alonso next fall or winter would counteract a large portion of the 25-year-old’s potential gargantuan annual figure. Nevertheless, he’d be a much more expensive first basemen over the other, though a discernible upgrade as well.

Mets owner Steve Cohen may have to curb his heavy spending to avoid exceeding $400 million including the luxury tax bill for the fourth straight year next time out.