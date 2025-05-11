Mets’ ex-top prospect is back — and playing like he has something to prove

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

There’s something special about watching someone finally get it right after stumbling so many times—it’s like the first note of a long-silent song.

For Brett Baty, the journey to that song has been filled with frustration, confusion, and more than a few critics in the stands and online.

He was once a top prospect, the kind fans dreamed would blossom into the heart of the New York Mets’ lineup. But year after year, he came up short.

In 2022, his big-league debut showed little promise: just 42 plate appearances and a 69 wRC+, well below average. Raw, yes, but also underwhelming.

A longer look in 2023 didn’t do much to change the narrative. With 389 trips to the plate, Baty posted an even lower 67 wRC+.

And then 2024 came—a season that felt like a do-or-die moment. In 171 plate appearances, he inched up to an 83 wRC+.

Still below average, still inconsistent, and still not enough to earn a locked-in role.

When failure builds fire: Baty’s turning point in 2025

He opened the 2025 season in a platoon role at second base, scraping out just a 68 wRC+ in 58 plate appearances.

Another demotion. Another chapter in a story fans were beginning to write off. But this time, something felt different.

Baty didn’t sulk. He didn’t spiral. He waited. Worked. Watched. And when the call came to rejoin the Mets, he returned with fire.

Over the weekend, Brett Baty didn’t just play baseball. He erupted. A home run on Friday. Two more on Saturday.

Five runs batted in. An opposite-field laser clocked at 107 mph—hard enough to leave any stadium in the majors.

According to Statcast, that shot would’ve cleared the fence in all 30 MLB ballparks. That’s not luck. That’s real power.

From whispers to roars: A new bat in the Mets’ lineup

With just a few swings, Baty flipped the narrative. His season wRC+ now sits at 106—finally above the league average.

His slugging percentage? A crisp .485, quietly outpacing even superstar Juan Soto’s .483. Yes, really.

It’s as if the years of struggle were pressure building in a volcano, and now the eruption has begun. And it’s loud.

After the flailing years, watching him connect feels personal. Like watching your kid take their first steps—wobbly, then confident, then sprinting.

Fans at Citi Field, once full of groans when Baty approached the plate, are now leaning in. Hoping. Cheering. Believing again.

What this means for the Mets’ offense moving forward

If Brett Baty’s emergence is real—and the signs suggest it might be—the Mets just added a serious threat to their lineup.

He’s not just filling a role anymore. He’s producing. Driving in runs. Hitting with power to all fields. Competing with confidence.

Suddenly, the Mets aren’t just dreaming about what their young players could be—they’re seeing it happen in real time.

Baty’s success means pitchers can’t breathe easy. Another bat in the order means another problem to solve. And the Mets need every weapon.

This team, often defined by its inconsistencies, now sees a flicker of reliability in a player many had already written off.

That flicker could become a flame, and if it does, Brett Baty might become the player New York always hoped for.

