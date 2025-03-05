Are the Mets at risk of losing valuable bullpen piece?

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have quietly built one of their deepest bullpens in recent memory. Through a mix of free agency, trades, the draft, and good old-fashioned player development, they’ve stockpiled relief arms to the point where tough decisions have to be made.

In fact, their depth is so strong that they’re willing to risk losing a talented reliever just to clear a roster spot.

Sean Reid-Foley Hits Waivers

On Tuesday, the Mets placed Sean Reid-Foley on outright waivers, opening the door for any team to claim him. It’s a bold move, considering he’s been a part of their bullpen picture in each of the past four seasons.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Reid-Foley isn’t just another arm. He put up a stellar 1.66 ERA across 21.2 innings last season, striking out 25 batters. That’s the kind of production teams covet. But there’s a catch—his health.

Injuries have been a constant battle, and a shoulder impingement cost him about three months of the 2024 season. He also has some concerning control issues, although being an up-and-down arm and battling injuries so frequently might have something to do with those.

Will the Mets Lose Him?

The Mets aren’t necessarily looking to cut ties. Ideally, Reid-Foley clears waivers and accepts an assignment to Triple-A Syracuse, giving them a reliable depth option should he stay healthy and effective. But that’s a big “if.”

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Other teams are still shaping their bullpens, and despite some diminished velocity in spring training, Reid-Foley’s career 4.10 ERA suggests he has something left to offer. If a team believes he can return to his pre-injury form, he’s as good as gone.

There’s also the possibility he stays, but that would mean accepting the Mets’ terms. If he gets a major league opportunity elsewhere, New York may have just let a valuable bullpen piece slip away.