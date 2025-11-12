The entire baseball world will soon turn its eyes to Japan, where one of Nippon Professional Baseball’s best arms is about to become available. Tatsuya Imai, the Seibu Lions’ ace, is officially being posted for MLB teams, and both the New York Yankees and New York Mets are expected to be among his top suitors. His agent, Scott Boras, confirmed that Imai’s posting process will begin on November 19, opening a 45-day window for negotiations with major league clubs.

Tatsuya Imai will be posted on Nov. 19, per Scott Boras — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) November 12, 2025

The Yankees’ Need for a Stopgap Ace

For the Yankees, the timing couldn’t be more critical. On paper, their rotation is loaded — Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, and Clarke Schmidt headline a group that, when healthy, can dominate. But health has been the glaring issue, and the front office has already confirmed that all three will open the 2026 season on the injured list.

That leaves a rotation gap that’s too large to ignore. New York can’t afford to stumble out of the gate, especially in an AL East where every April game feels like October. Adding Imai could help stabilize the early-season chaos, giving the Yankees a dependable arm to pair with Max Fried, Luis Gil, Cam Schlittler, and Will Warren.

Imai isn’t the kind of pitcher who relies solely on velocity or hype — he’s known for his precision and poise. Those are qualities that tend to translate well across leagues, and for a team like the Yankees, which has often relied on raw power arms, his different approach could bring much-needed balance.

The Mets’ Rotation Rebuild

Across town, the Mets’ pitching situation is equally dire — maybe even more so. Last season’s rotation fell apart down the stretch, and the front office’s reluctance to reinforce it at the deadline proved costly. The Mets watched their postseason hopes fade as innings piled up and reliability dwindled.

If they want to avoid another frustrating year, signing a top starter is non-negotiable. Tatsuya Imai might not carry the star aura of a Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but he represents something the Mets desperately need: stability.

He just wrapped up a spectacular 2025 campaign with the Seibu Lions, posting a 1.92 ERA across 163.2 innings, striking out 178 while walking just 45. That kind of consistency — paired with a mid-90s fastball and sharp off-speed pitches — makes him the type of arm that can quietly anchor a rotation.

A Fit That Makes Sense for Both Sides

What makes Imai so appealing for both the Yankees and Mets is his blend of durability and discipline. He’s not a gamble on potential; he’s a proven starter with refined mechanics and the temperament to handle big-market pressure. Boras clients don’t come cheap, but for two New York clubs looking to fortify their rotations, the investment could be well worth it.

For the Yankees, he’s a bridge to health and security. For the Mets, he’s a foundation piece to build something steadier. And for Imai, New York might be the perfect stage to prove that his success in Japan can translate to the highest level of baseball.

The question now is: which side of the city will make the stronger push once the window opens?