3 things the Mets learned from their six-game road trip

The New York Mets had an unsuccessful six-game road trip that saw them drop two out of three games to both the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago Cubs. However, despite the losses, the Mets learned valuable lessons during their travels.

Here are three things the Mets learned from their six-game road trip:

Francisco Álvarez is going nowhere

Just a little over a week ago, the Mets called up veteran catcher Gary Sánchez, and there were serious discussions about sending down Francisco Álvarez. A week later, Sánchez is on his way to San Diego, and Álvarez is going nowhere.

During the road trip, Álvarez played in five games, hitting .400 with three home runs and eight RBIs while slugging an insane 1.379 OPS+.

The 21-year-old now has the third-highest batting average of any Met with more than 30 games played (.259) and has the third most home runs on the team (eight) behind only Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor.

Álvarez’s fantastic road trip has solidified himself as the Mets’ starting catcher.

Max Scherzer is back

The three-time Cy Young Award winner had a shaky start to the season between poor performances, a 10-game suspension, and injuries. However, Max Scherzer has been excellent since his return from his most recent ailment.

Scherzer ramped up by throwing five and six innings in consecutive starts before throwing an absolute gem in Colorado. The eight-time all-star threw seven innings allowing just one run alongside six hits while striking out eight. He also threw 102 pitches, his highest all season.

Scherzer will look to continue his return to ace form in his next start scheduled for Thursday against the Phillies.

Tylor Megill needs a reset

The 27-year-old was the only Mets starter to pitch twice during the road trip, and he got shelled both times.

Against the Cubs, Tylor Megill went only three and two-thirds innings, giving up six runs, six hits, and walking two. Then, Megill struggled again against the Rockies, this time going four innings, giving up six runs, 10 hits, and walking two. Both starts left the Mets in a hole they could not climb out of despite the best efforts of the offense.

It’s time for the Mets to give Megill an extra day’s rest to try and get the 27-year-old back to the pitcher the blue and orange expect him to be.