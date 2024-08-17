3 Takeaways from the Mets’ series loss to the Oakland Athletics

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After getting swept by the Seattle Mariners, the New York Mets returned back to Citi Field to welcome in the Oakland Athletics for a three-game set.

The A’s struck early in game one with a bases-clearing double by Seth Brown in the top of the first before putting up four more runs in the third in an eventual 9-4 victory.

The Mets bounced back in game two, as David Peterson’s 6.1 shutout innings and a five-run seventh inning led them to a 9-1 victory.

The blue and orange started off game three hot again and were up 5-0 through three innings, but a grand slam from J.J. Bleday and Reed Garrett struggled in relief, resulting in the Athletics stunning the Mets 7-6 and taking the series.

Mark Vientos continues to prove he is the future

Aug 16, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrates his three run home run against the Miami Marlins with shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and third baseman Mark Vientos (27) during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Vientos has blossomed during the 2024 campaign and had another strong series against the Athletics. Vientos went four-for-10 with two home runs and three RBIs, alongside a double and three walks. With Brett Baty still producing in Triple-A, there will always be questions raised when Vientos struggles, but the Connecticut native continues to prove that he is the future at third base.

Paul Blackburn is human after all

After a stellar first two starts, in which Paul Blackburn pitched to a 1.50 ERA across 12 innings with a 1.25 WHIP and 12 strikeouts, the right-hander proved he is, in fact, human against his former team. Blackburn went just four innings, allowing six hits, six runs, and two walks while striking out four. The California native will look to bounce back in his next start, which is scheduled for Sunday against the Miami Marlins.

Brandon Nimmo remains ice-cold

No Met has been colder at the plate since the all-star break than Brandon Nimmo, and his struggles continued against the A’s. Nimmo went zero-for-seven with a walk and three strikeouts across the first two games before missing the series finale with the stomach flu. If the Wyoming native’s struggles continue, the blue and orange may be forced to put Nimmo on the bench full-time until he can break out of his funk.