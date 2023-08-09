3 prospects the Mets could promote to compete the rest of the season

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets 2023 has not gone according to plan, and after dealing away many vital pieces at this year’s deadline, it is clear that the blue and orange are not planning on making a run this season.

However, while the playoffs may be a long shot, the team could still attempt to compete for the remainder of the regular season but likely could use some help from their Minor League talent.

Here are three prospects the Mets could promote to compete the rest of the season.

Ronny Mauricio

2023 has been the year of the “baby Mets,” but one of their most anticipated prospects has yet to jump to the Major Leagues.

Ronny Mauricio started 2023 in Triple-A and is playing like a top prospect. In 97 games with Syracuse, Mauricio has slashed .289/.338/.479 with 16 home runs and 58 RBIs.

The bottom of the Mets lineup has felt stagnant since August 1st, and calling up the Dominican Republic native and inserting him into the bottom third of the lineup could provide quite a spark that should improve their chances for the remainder of the season.

Nate Lavender

The Mets bullpen arguably took the biggest hit post-deadline, with the likes of David Robertson and Dominic Leone pitching elsewhere, all while their replacements have struggled. The Mets do have an intriguing bullpen prospect waiting in the Minor Leagues.

Nate Lavender started the season in Double-A Binghamton and pitched well before being promoted to Triple-A Syracuse, where he has pitched 27.1 innings across 21 appearances to a 2.96 ERA and 1.28 WHIP.

The Mets bullpen needs all the help it can get, and calling up Lavender could help improve the team’s chance of competing.

Joey Lucchesi

While not necessarily a prospect, the Mets rotation could benefit from having Joey Lucchesi in it.

The California native had a brief stint in the Major Leagues earlier this early but has spent most of 2023 pitching in Triple-A.

In 12 Triple-A games, Lucchesi has thrown 67.2 innings to a serviceable 3.99 ERA and 1.27 WHIP.

With the Mets’ back half of the rotation struggling, calling up Lucchesi would help strengthen one of the team’s greatest weaknesses.