3 notes from the Mets series victory over the Kansas City Royals

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

After picking up back-to-back series victories on the road against the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves, the Mets returned home for a six-game home stand that kicked off on Friday with a three-game set against the Kansas City Royals.

After falling behind early on courtesy of a solo shot from Salvador Perez, the Mets responded to score six unanswered to take game one and snap the Royals’ seven-game winning streak.

The blue and orange fell 11-7 in a game two offensive battle.

In game three, it took until the bottom of the eighth for a run to cross the plate before Harrison Bader drove in a run with an infield single. Brandon Nimmo then walked to give the Mets all they needed as they took the rubber match by a score of 2-1.

Here are three notes from the Mets series victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Edwin Díaz proves he is human

After five straight scoreless appearances to start the season, Edwin Díaz finally gave up a run.

The 30-year-old entered the ninth inning on Sunday trying to protect a 2-0 lead. Díaz quickly retired the first two batters before allowing Vinnie Pasquantino to homer to cut the lead to one.

Díaz retired Freddy Fermin to secure his third save of the season, but not before proving that he is, in fact, human.

José Buttó belongs in the rotation

After making a spot start earlier this season, José Buttó returned to major league rotation and pitched a gem on Sunday.

The 26-year-old went six terrific innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out nine.

Buttó has earned a spot in the rotation and will likely take Tylor Megill’s spot permanently if he can continue to perform before Megill returns from injury.

Francisco Lindor responds after being cheered

The Flushing Faithful took a page from their rival Philadelphia Phillies book on Friday when they serenaded star shortstop Francisco Lindor before his first at-bat.

Lindor responded with his best series of the season, going 3-for-11 while also walking twice.

Perhaps, like with Trea Turner last year, Lindor is beginning to turn the corner and perform like the player he has been in the past.