3 notes from the Mets series victory over the Atlanta Braves

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

After picking up their first series victory of the season over the Cincinnati Reds this past weekend, the Mets traveled to Atlanta to take on the Braves in a four-game set.

The Mets came back from down twice, including overcoming a four-run deficit to take game one of the series by 8-7.

Brandon Nimmo’s RBI single in the eighth, his fifth RBI of the night, was the deciding factor.

Despite a late surge from the offense and having the tying run on first base in the top of the ninth, a six-run deficit was too large to overcome, and the Braves captured game 2 6-5.

Mother Nature struck the Mets again on Wednesday, postponing the game. It is scheduled to be made up on Sept. 26.

Once the rain went away, the Mets bats came to play as they thrashed the Braves 16-4 to claim the series victory.

Lackluster Lindor

After appearing to break out in Sunday’s rubber match against the Reds, Francisco Lindor resorted back to struggling this past series.

The 2023 Silver Slugger winner went 2-for-15 with a pair of singles counting for his only hits. Lindor also walked once.

Lindor is due for some positive regression. He is making decent contact and didn’t strike out at all during the series, demonstrating that he is seeing the ball well.

Jorge Lopez is the Mets’ backup closer

After pitching three of the last four days, the Mets entered the ninth inning of Monday’s game with superstar closer Edwin Díaz unavailable.

Free agent acquisition and 2022 all-star Jorge López got the nod to pick up the save. Lopez would do just that, although it wouldn’t be a clean inning after Matt Olson came around to score following a lead-off double courtesy of a Michael Harris II single.

After Harris II stole second, Lopez would force Orlando Arcia and Travis d’Arnaud to fly and pop out, respectively securing his first save in the blue and orange.

Look for Lopez to get more closing opportunities in the future during this compact section of the schedule.

Brandon Breaks Out

After slumping to begin the campaign, Brandon Nimmo’s bat came to life in Atlanta.

Nimmo, who entered the series with no home runs and a .103 batting average, exploded, going 7-for-14 with two dingers and seven RBIs while also picking up a walk.

The 31-year-old will look to carry this momentum into the Mets’ three-game set with the Kansas City Royals, which begins on Friday.