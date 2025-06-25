Why the Knicks backed out of Kevin Durant sweepstakes at the last minute

The New York Knicks came dangerously close to making the kind of headline move that changes everything — for better or worse.

When Kevin Durant became available via trade, the Knicks reportedly expressed serious interest in acquiring the two-time Finals MVP.

There was just one problem: the cost would’ve been their soul — the core they built from the ground up last season.

Kevin Durant’s greatness wasn’t the issue — the price tag was

Durant remains one of the most gifted scorers in NBA history, and his 2024 numbers were undeniably elite yet again.

He averaged 26.6 points per game on .527 shooting from the field and .430 from beyond the arc — nearly unstoppable.

Any team would be lucky to have him, especially one like the Knicks that has lacked go-to shot creators in crunch time.

But to acquire him, the Knicks would’ve had to dismantle what they spent the last 12 months constructing — piece by piece.

Knicks chose roster continuity over a one-year Durant rental

Allan Hahn said it best on Get Up, when explaining why the Knicks ultimately backed away from the Durant talks.

“It was going to blow up the roster,” Hahn said. “It was going to cost you too many pieces to blow up a roster that you already did.”

Hahn added that New York had just gone two-for-one on Karl-Anthony Towns last year and didn’t want to repeat that pattern.

Instead of starting over again, they prioritized stability, chemistry, and the opportunity to build something long-term with their stars.

Durant only has one year left on his current deal, making him a risky acquisition for a team trying to grow — not gamble.

The Knicks want to build, not bulldoze

After coming within striking distance of the NBA Finals, the Knicks believe they have the foundation for sustained success.

That belief has driven their approach this offseason — a willingness to strengthen the roster without sacrificing key pieces.

They still need a new head coach, and additional bench support is on the to-do list, but panic trades aren’t on the table.

If anything, the Knicks are aiming for smart, calculated upgrades that complement what they’ve already created — not replace it.

Durant, for all his talent, didn’t align with that vision unless the price tag magically dropped — and it never did.

Betting on internal growth instead of desperation moves

In many ways, the Knicks choosing to pass on Durant is a reflection of how much they’ve matured as an organization.

Old Knicks regimes might’ve taken the bait, gone star-chasing, and blown it all up trying to skip steps toward a title.

But this version of the franchise seems more patient, more focused on building a long-term contender with depth and chemistry.

They still could surprise everyone with a bold trade — but this time, it has to be on their terms, not desperation’s.

