Knicks’ former 1st-round pick could be traded to the Brooklyn Nets

Trade season has kicked off in the NBA, as a pair of blockbusters have already happened before the NBA Draft. As the offseason gets underway, one former lottery pick from the New York Knicks could find himself on the move again.

Former Knicks’ wing RJ Barrett could find his way to the Nets this offseason

According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, there is a possibility that RJ Barrett gets traded from the Toronto Raptors to the Brooklyn Nets this summer.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

“Where Barrett could end up is a mystery at this time, but league sources have indicated Brooklyn’s desire to acquire another lottery pick. Is there a potential trade brewing between the Nets and Raptors that could see Barrett and the ninth pick go to Brooklyn? This is something many around the league are keeping an eye on, as there is no guarantee Toronto will keep the ninth pick in this year’s draft,” Siegel wrote.

Barrett was drafted third overall by the Knicks in 2019, where he spent his first five seasons. He was then traded to the Raptors in December 2023 as part of the OG Anunoby blockbuster, a move that ultimately catapulted the Knicks into title contention and signaled a rebuild for the Raptors.

Barrett could build off a strong season with the Nets

The Raptors were one of the worst teams in the NBA this past season, but Barrett had arguably his most productive season individually. He averaged 21.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists across 58 games played this season.

The Nets are in the midst of offloading some of their talent as well, and they could take on Barrett to help with their rebuild. This past season, they parted ways with Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith, and Cam Johnson is expected to be the next big piece to get moved off their roster. They also sent Mikal Bridges to the Knicks last offseason.

Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Barrett playing for Brooklyn could reignite a rivalry between the Knicks and Nets, though New York is in a much better place in terms of competitiveness than Brooklyn.

Nevertheless, perhaps Barrett could return to the state of New York this summer, but for the crosstown rival instead.