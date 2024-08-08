Why Knicks’ Jalen Brunson passed up on $113 million extra dollars

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson made history by signing a very team-friendly four-year, $156 million extension instead of signing for five years and $269 million if he waited until next offseason. The move was unprecedented in the NBA world, as it is not common to see players take that large of a pay cut to stay with a team long-term.

By doing so, the Knicks have a significant amount of financial flexibility that they would not have had if he signed the super-max extension. They avoided going over the second apron and are able to remain competitive in the open market to continue building a strong roster.

Jalen Brunson’s focus is on winning

Brunson detailed what led into his decision to accept a smaller check on Thursday, the same day he was formally announced as the Knicks captain for next season, the 36th in franchise history.

“I think about every decision I make,” Brunson said (h/t SNY). “I am completely comfortable with what I’ve done. Obviously, I’m well off, myself and my family, that’s first and foremost. But I want to win. I want to win here.”

Brunson doesn’t listen to the critics

The All-Star point guard also acknowledged that his decision would be met with some criticism across the league, but that he doesn’t let others factor into the choices he makes.

“I know a lot of people don’t agree with it,” Brunson said (h/t MSG Network). “A lot of people that were thinking that it’s not smart from an individual standpoint. But I’m comfortable here, this is home for me. I don’t worry about what anyone else says, their opinions are their opinions and they can have them, but I’m just focused on what we are building here and how we can improve.”

Brunson is on track to become etched in Knicks history

Dec 8, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

When Brunson first signed with the Knicks two summers ago, very few could have predicted that at this point he would be at the level he is now. He now is in the same echelon as franchise legends like Patrick Ewing and Carmelo Anthony who had been named a captain of the team.

It is clear that Brunson’s first priority is winning with the Knicks as opposed to financial gain, and the former second-round pick has quickly elevated himself to superstar status thanks to his determination to create a winning culture in New York. As he continues to improve as a player, more success could follow the Knicks franchise with the hope that he will lead them to finally ending the half-of-century-long title drought.