Knicks could target Suns rebounding machine at trade deadline

The most efficient path for the Knicks to secure another center to pair with Mitchell Robinson may be waiting until the trade deadline next season. They recently signed Precious Achiuwa to a one-year, $6 million deal, offering competent depth at power forward and center, but they need a legitimate starter, especially if Mitchell Robinson goes down due to injury.

Robinson has played over 70 games once in his career and appeared in only 31 last season. Ultimately, the Knicks need to prepare for the worst-case scenario, especially if he’s forced to miss any playoff action.

The Knicks Could Make a Trade Deadline Move

That said, a midseason trade seems like the best path forward since the price tag will be cheaper, and the Knicks can gauge their needs later on. This method also guarantees health at the point of acquisition instead of making a premature move and risking potential injury.

Fred Katz of The Athletic suggested that teams may have an easier time defending Brunson in the absence of Isaiah Hartenstein. However, he listed several names that could be of interest next season, including Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic, AKA the “Bosnian Beast.”

At 7-feet and 290 pounds, he averaged 10.9 points this past season, including 11 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and shot .510 from the field. He played 76 games at 29 years old, suggesting he can offer similar traits to Hartenstein, but the Knicks will need to pick up his salary. Nurkic is owed $18.1 million for the upcoming season, so they might have to pay about half that if they end up acquiring him via trade, including $19.4 million for the 2025–26 season.

Championship or Early Exit?

Although he may be an expensive acquisition, he could be the difference between winning a championship and an early exit. Robinson’s lack of reliability does pose a problem, and despite Achiuwa’s defensive value on the bench, he can’t be trusted as a primary center on a daily basis.

This does seem like an easy fit between the Knicks and Suns, but this would assume that the Phoenix struggles this upcoming season. They still have Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, not to mention Bradley Beal. If they are a competitive team, Phoenix will have no reason to move Nurkic, but if they are withering away by the trade deadline, they may have justification to keep him.

Another monster rebounder, Clint Capela, might be the more available option. His contract is currently expiring after the upcoming season, so the Knicks wouldn’t have to worry about paying him in 2025.