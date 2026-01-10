With the 2026 NBA Draft roughly six months away, there isn’t a better time for a way-too-early mock draft for the New York Knicks. With Trae Young traded to the Washington Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, this makes New York’s upcoming draft way more intriguing.

The Knicks own the Wizards’ 2026 top-8 protected first-round pick, meaning if Washington falls outside the top eight of the draft, the Knicks would acquire another first-round pick in the star-studded 2026 class.

In this hypothetical, let’s say Young and Co. finish the year strong, and the Knicks receive the pick in the top half of the first round. If that’s the case, New York needs to be all over Alabama’s sophomore guard, averaging over 21 points per game.

Labaron Philon Jr. is the next legit NBA point-guard and could fit with the Knicks

If the Knicks can land a top 12 pick in the upcoming draft, there’s a real chance they can secure Crismon Tide’s Labaron Philon Jr., a guard who’s surging up big boards across the nation.

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 14 games this season, Philon Jr. is averaging:

21.3 points

5.1 assists

1.5 steals

53.7 FG%

38.7 3PT%

Philon Jr. player profile and breakdown

Philon Jr. isn’t just an elite scoring guard; he’s one of the most well-rounded offensive weapons in the country. The 6’4″ guard has a polished offensive game, with elite production from the perimeter and in the paint.

The twitchy, herky-jerky guard can get downhill as good as anyone in the country, making him a real threat from all three levels. His ability to collapse defenses, with the playmaking ability to feed open teammates, is exactly what the Knicks could use from their bench. His elite ball-handling, paired with court vision beyond his years, enables him to operate as an offensive motor.

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although his frame is somewhat underwhelming, the 20-year-old doesn’t shy away from contact. His ability to work through traffic and make the correct read gives him a bright future at the next level. His offensive composure, ability to handle contact and get downhill remind me of San Antonio Spurs guard, and 2nd overall pick in the 2025 draft, Dylan Harper. Although Harper is clearly the better prospect, Philon Jr. has the intangibles that are hard to come by at the collegiate level.

While Tyler Kolek’s emergence has been impressive, the Knicks still lack an offensive facilitator and efficient scorer off the bench. Philon Jr. would instantly plug that hole, creating one of the most dangerous second units in basketball.

The year-by-year improvements are magnificent

In his first year of college, the biggest issue with Philon Jr.’s game was the offensive consistency. Last season, he averaged 10.6 points, on 45.2% from the field and a lackluster 31.5% from three. There were real doubts about whether he could develop into a reliable shot creator from beyond the arc; however, Philon Jr. blew all expectations out of the water.

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The guard has emerged as a legitimate outside threat, improving his three-point percentage by roughly seven percent. If Philon Jr. can sustain this level of efficiency, which is still to be seen, he has the tools to become an offensive powerhouse at the NBA level.

Alabama’s offensive workhorse has few flaws in his game, and looks like the complete package once he heads to the draft. If the Knicks can somehow secure a top pick in the upcoming draft, Philon Jr. would be an instant fan favorite in the blue and orange. With efficient scoring and playmaking, paired with scrappy point-of-attack defense, Philon Jr. would fit perfectly into the culture of New York and fill the gaps that they ever so need.