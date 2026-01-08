The New York Knicks just snapped their four-game losing streak with a 123-111 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. However, the larger NBA storyline saw a familiar face traded to the Washington Wizards, a deal that has significant implications for the Knicks’ 2026 NBA Draft.

Trae Young traded to the Washington Wizards

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Atlanta Hawks are trading four-time NBA All-Star Trae Young to the Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert.

A departure from Atlanta felt inevitable for Young, as Charania previously reported that the 27-year-old and his agents, Aaron Mintz, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown, were in collaboration with the Hawks to come to a resolution on his future. Ironically, Young’s final game for the Hawks ended in a loss to the Knicks; however, there’s more to this trade than meets the eye.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

You may wonder, how in the world does Young being traded to the Wizards have any impact on the Knicks? You’re right, two teams under .500 shouldn’t even be on the New York’s radar, until you take a look at the draft capital of Washington and New York.

The Knicks own the Wizards’ 2026 top-8-protected first-round pick, meaning if Washington falls outside the top eight in the draft, New York would acquire a second first-round pick in the loaded 2026 NBA Draft.

The history of the first-round pick

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In 2020, the Wizards sent the protected first-round pick to the Houston Rockets in exchange for point guard Russell Westbrook. Houston later traded the pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the rights to Turkish center Alperen Sengün on the night of the 2021 NBA Draft.

In 2022, the Thunder sent three protected first-round picks, including Washington’s, to New York to move up in the draft and select forward Ousmane Dieng.

What this means for the Knicks

With Young now joining the up-and-coming Wizards team, this bodes well for the Knicks. Washington is 6-4 in their last 10 games, and if they somehow land outside the top eight of the 2026 NBA Draft, that’s huge news for the future of New York.

If the Wizards land outside the top eight, the Knicks can get as high as the number nine overall pick in the draft. However, if Washington lands inside the top eight, New York would receive two second-round picks in the 2027 and 2028 NBA Draft.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With intriguing names in the draft like Labaron Philon Jr., a twitchy offensive machine out of Alabama, or an explosive floor-spacer like Braylon Mullins from UConn, the 2026 pool of talent is eye-popping.

It may be hard for Knicks fans, but ironically, New York needs to be cheering for the success of Young and the Wizards as much as it may pain the hearts of the blue and orange.























