The New York Knicks cannot prepare for “the West” like it is one opponent anymore.

Oklahoma City and San Antonio do not ask the same questions. They do not bend the floor the same way. They do not stress a defense with the same kind of math.

Victor Wembanyama made that impossible to ignore on Thursday, leading the Spurs to a 118-91 Game 6 win over the Thunder to force Game 7. He finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, two steals, and shot 4-for-9 from three, which is exactly the kind of performance that turns Knicks preparation from theoretical to very real.

Wembanyama changes the geometry

The Thunder are a speed and pressure problem. They fly around defensively, attack in waves, and turn mistakes into instant damage.

The Spurs are different because Wembanyama changes the geometry of the court. He can pull a big man 28 feet from the rim, then still erase shots on the other end like the basket belongs to him. Nothing about that is normal, and it forces a completely different scouting plan.

The Knicks already had enough frontcourt uncertainty after Mitchell Robinson’s broken right pinky. If San Antonio wins Game 7, that injury becomes an even bigger part of the Finals conversation. Robinson is one of the few Knicks bigs who can punish the glass and make Wembanyama work physically.

Without him at full strength, Mike Brown has to think harder about Karl-Anthony Towns’ minutes, small-ball stretches, and whether the Knicks can survive when Wembanyama drags the defense away from the rim.

Game 7 decides the Knicks’ real plan

Game 7 is Saturday in Oklahoma City, and the winner gets the Knicks in the NBA Finals. That gives New York a few days to split its preparation, but the two paths could not be more different.

Against Oklahoma City, the Knicks need ball security, transition defense, and enough pace control to keep the Thunder from turning the series into a track meet. Against San Antonio, they need size, patience, rebounding discipline, and a plan for the league’s most unusual player.

Wembanyama’s Game 6 response matters because he looked like the best player on the floor with the Spurs’ season sitting on the edge. That kind of confidence can travel.

The Knicks are rested, deep, and already through to their first Finals since 1999. They earned that advantage. Still, Thursday changed the prep room. San Antonio is no longer a hypothetical matchup scribbled on the side of the board.

If Wembanyama gets one more game like that, the Knicks may be preparing for the strangest Finals matchup they could have drawn.