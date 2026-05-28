The New York Knicks just got the kind of injury news that makes your stomach drop before the Finals even begin.

Mitchell Robinson has suffered a broken right pinky finger, and there is no timetable yet for his return, according to James Edwards III and Fred Katz of The Athletic. Six days before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, that is a miserable update for a team that has built so much of its playoff identity on size, rebounding, and second-unit toughness.

I do not think the Knicks are finished if Robinson misses time. That would be dramatic. But this is exactly the kind of injury that can quietly change a series because Robinson’s value is so specific.

Robinson’s value is bigger than his scoring

Robinson does not need touches to matter. He gives the Knicks extra possessions, protects the rim, changes shots, and lets Mike Brown survive minutes when Karl-Anthony Towns needs a breather or gets pulled into foul trouble.

The numbers explain the concern. Robinson grabbed 252 offensive rebounds during the regular season, and Basketball-Reference has him leading the 2026 playoff field at 6.0 offensive rebounds per game. Asking a wing to crash harder or telling Towns to play five extra minutes does not replace that.

The broken pinky also matters because Robinson’s job is hands, contact, and leverage. Rebounding through traffic, catching lobs, securing dump-offs, fighting for position, all of it becomes harder if he is taped up, limited, or unavailable.

Brown’s rotation just got uncomfortable

The NBA Finals begin June 3, with the Knicks awaiting the Thunder-Spurs winner. That gives Robinson less than a week to be evaluated, stabilized, and potentially cleared for contact.

Maybe he plays through it. A broken pinky is not the same as a knee or ankle injury, and Robinson is not a shooter. Still, catching, squeezing, fouling, and absorbing hits around the rim are not optional parts of his role. Pain tolerance only goes so far if the hand cannot do the job.

If Robinson is out or limited, Brown has to decide how much he trusts Ariel Hukporti, how much small-ball he can survive, and how aggressively he wants to lean on Towns. None of those answers are clean against either Oklahoma City or San Antonio.

The Knicks just earned their first Finals trip since 1999, and this should be the week where the city gets to breathe a little. Instead, the frontcourt is suddenly a real question.

Robinson’s status now becomes one of the biggest stories of the next six days, because if the Knicks lose their best offensive rebounder before the Finals, the margin gets thinner immediately.