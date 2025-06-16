This Knicks’ mock trade brings Defensive Player of the Year to New York

Kris Pursiainen of ClutchPoints reported that the New York Knicks have long held an interest in Memphis Grizzlies’ center Jaren Jackson Jr.

The 2022-2023 Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson is a remarkable defender who has also developed his three-point shot a lot over the past few seasons.

He’s been arguably the Grizzlies’ best player over the last two seasons, and with Desmond Bane headed to the Orlando Magic, we could see him on a new team at the end of the summer.

Pursiainen reported that the Knicks may have an advantage in the sweepstakes because Mikal Bridges is a player of massive interest to Memphis, and if New York pulls this deal off, they would immediately become the best team in the Eastern Conference.

Blockbuster Knicks’ Mock Trade Bolsters Defense And Spacing

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In order for the Knicks to land Jaren Jackson Jr. it would have to be a deal that both adds to the Grizzlies’ draft capital and improves their current roster.

Mikal Bridges and Jaren Jackson Jr. have similar financial situations, both are expiring contracts and make within $1.5 million of each other for the 2025-2026 season.

It was reported that the Grizzlies offered four first-round picks for Mikal Bridges before, and if he’s paired with Ja Morant, they could have a formidable defense while having a ton of draft capital to add another star-caliber player.

Leon Rose could also sweeten the pot by having the Knicks take on the contract of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who is in the second year of an awful contract.

To make the money work, New York would send Mitchell Robinson ($12.9 million) and Tyler Kolek ($9.0 million) to match that salary.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The total package?

NYK Receives: Jaren Jackson Jr. C Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG

MEM Receives: Mikal Bridges SF Mitchell Robinson C Tyler Kolek PG 2 First-Round Picks



This kind of deal would make the Knicks a lot better while also giving the Memphis Grizzlies a replacement wing, an excellent defensive center, and get to move off of a terrible contract they inherited to get more picks from the Magic.

KCP is a solid shooter and defender who helps the Knicks’ bench depth a ton, an effective sixth man who can play in place of Josh Hart if the spacing becomes an issue for the starting five.

He would add some size to the team, and if Josh Hart comes off the bench, he could close games instead of KCP and end up with as many minutes played or more.

Miles McBride would be the seventh man, and Landry Shamet played at a high-enough level that I would want to bring him back to add more bench depth.

Ariel Hukporti could be a capable backup center and they can add a wing on a veteran minimum to round out the roster.

It isn’t perfect and perhaps the Grizzlies can get more value from someone else, but the Knicks should try their hardest to get Jaren Jackson Jr. and KCP.