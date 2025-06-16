Former Knicks guard bashes Tom Thibodeau for not playing him

Tom Thibodeau is no longer the head coach of the New York Knicks, which has led to some reports to emerge about what exactly went wrong despite the team’s success. After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years, the team firmly decided that a new coach was needed to take the next leap.

Thibodeau coached the Knicks for five seasons, and he immediately jumpstarted the franchise’s turnaround. One former player recently spoke out against the longtime head coach after he was relieved of his head coaching duties.

Former Knick Austin Rivers criticizes Tom Thibodeau

Former Knicks guard Austin Rivers spoke about his experience playing for Thibodeau on his podcast. That experience was not a welcome one for him.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

“I’m not really a Thibs guy. I played for him, it wasn’t the best experience personally, didn’t treat me well at all,” Rivers said. “First day of camp, this is a true story… [this is] my first time really talking to him since signing there. Thibodeau comes up to me and says, ‘Hey man, excited for you to be here. I wanted Derrick [Rose], but you’ll do great. You’ll do great.’ And he walked away.”

Rivers only played 21 games for the Knicks in the 2020-21 season. He averaged 7.3 points in those games before he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder and was later waived, while New York acquired Derrick Rose midseason.

Thibodeau gave bench players significantly fewer minutes

Rivers’ words are certainly stronger than others, but it does resonate with some other players under Thibodeau’s leadership. Obi Toppin is a prime example, as his playing time was very inconsistent with the Knicks and is now thriving on the Indiana Pacers with a more defined role.

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

It has become clear over the weeks that players did not agree with Thibodeau’s strategy. Most have great respect for him as a coach and for the way he looks after his players, but most agree that he is not someone who can lead a team to a title.

Thibodeau established a culture and a winning environment during his time in New York. However, the franchise is ready to take the next step and win an NBA title now, and it wasn’t going to happen unless they made a change.