The New York Mets didn’t wait long to get the offseason moving. According to Dan Bartels of the New York Post, the team has officially tendered initial offers to both Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz, signaling the start of what should be two of the most important negotiations of their winter.

It’s only the first step, but it’s a clear indication that the Mets want their two cornerstone players back and are trying to get ahead of the chaos before the winter meetings arrive.

Mets start the offseason by prioritizing stability

The Mets know exactly what Alonso and Diaz mean to the franchise. Alonso remains one of the top power hitters in baseball and the face of the Mets’ lineup, while Diaz just put together one of the most dominant seasons by a closer in the league. If the front office is serious about competing in 2026, letting either one walk without strong engagement would go against everything president David Stearns has been building.

By tendering early offers, the Mets are trying to set the tone. They want structure, clarity, and a clear path toward long-term stability, and that starts with their best players.

Why Pete Alonso remains a must-sign

Alonso’s value to the Mets goes far beyond his home run totals. He’s the emotional engine of the franchise, the player fans rally around every summer, and one of the most dependable run producers in the league.

He posted another strong campaign in 2025, continuing to hit for power and driving in runs at a high level. Even in a year where the Mets’ offense went through stretches of inconsistency, Alonso remained the anchor. The Mets might not want to hand out a massive contract, but elite power at first base is expensive for a reason, and replacing Alonso would cost more than keeping him.

He hit .272/.327/.524 with 38 homers and 126 RBIs, by far some of the best numbers on the team.

If the Mets truly intend to compete right away, betting on anyone else to replicate his production is risky. Extending him aligns with everything they claim to value.

Edwin Diaz has all the leverage

Diaz opting out of his previous contract wasn’t a surprise, especially after the season he just delivered. He returned to elite form in 2025, dominating hitters with electric stuff and proving again that he’s one of the best closers in the world. His performance wasn’t the reason the Mets missed the playoffs; if anything, his consistency kept them afloat in rough stretches.

He logged a 1.63 ERA over 66.1 innings, truly dominant metrics

That dominance is why locking him up long-term feels like a no-brainer. Diaz is reportedly positioned for a four-year, $80 million deal on the open market, and that price tag reflects both his impact and the state of the closer market. Teams like the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, and even the Yankees could make aggressive pushes, but the Mets simply can’t afford to lose him and try to patch the bullpen later.

Diaz gives them stability at the most volatile position in baseball. Replacing that would be expensive and just as uncertain.

The Mets are trying to get ahead of a busy market

By submitting initial offers early, the Mets are trying to buy themselves time. Alonso will draw interest from several teams looking for power, and Diaz is the top available closer in a league where contenders are desperate for late-inning help. If the Mets wait too long, negotiations could spiral into bidding wars they don’t want to fight.

Stearns has enough payroll room to be aggressive, and he knows that locking in Alonso and Diaz early gives him more freedom to attack other needs — rotation upgrades, depth at third base, and the possibility of swinging big in trade talks.

A proactive step, but the hard work now begins

This is only the beginning, and initial offers rarely get deals done, especially with players of this magnitude. But the message is clear: the Mets want their stars back, and they want it handled before the winter meetings turn the market into chaos.

Whether these early overtures turn into long-term commitments remains to be seen, but one thing is obvious. If the Mets are serious about competing in 2026 and beyond, keeping Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz isn’t optional — it’s mandatory.