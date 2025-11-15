Every offseason brings a handful of rumors that make you stop and think about how bold a front office might be willing to get. For the Mets, that moment arrived when Jon Heyman reported they could be “in the mix” for Astros star Kyle Tucker, one of the premier all-around outfielders in the game.

It’s not a simple fit, and it wouldn’t be a cheap one, but it’s exactly the type of swing a big-market contender keeps on the table.

The Mets have financial space opening soon, and they have a clear desire to build a sustained contender around Juan Soto. Tucker represents the kind of impact player who can tilt that effort forward, even if the path to getting him is complicated.

Tucker’s defensive fit comes with some challenges for the Mets

On paper, Tucker can play all three outfield spots. In reality, the Mets would need to get creative. Right field is locked down by Soto, and it’s not up for discussion. Soto’s defensive limitations require him to play the easiest outfield position, so shifting him is not an option.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

That leaves left field or center for Tucker. He has experience in both, though center would be more of a stretch given the demands of the position. Still, the bat is so dominant that you find a way to make it work, especially if the Mets believe he can hold his own defensively with help from positioning and improved coaching.

What matters most is that his offensive profile compensates for any defensive trade-off — and Tucker’s bat more than qualifies.

Tucker’s 2025 season shows why he’ll command a massive deal

Tucker’s numbers place him firmly among the elite hitters in baseball. His 2025 season continued that trend, featuring the combination of power, plate discipline, and contact ability that has made him a perennial All-Star threat.

This past season, Tucker hit .266/.377/.464, including 22 homers, 73 RBIs and a 136 wRC+. Those are acutally down numbers by his own standards.

He impacts the baseball consistently, controls at-bats as well as anyone in the league, and maintains one of the lowest chase rates among power hitters. He’s disciplined. He’s balanced. He’s dependable. It’s almost impossible to find a star slugger with fewer offensive holes.

That’s why his next contract is expected to land in the monster tier. Tucker is widely projected to command well north of $300 million, potentially pushing into the $350 million range depending on the length and structure. He’s entering his prime, and he plays a position of need for almost every contender.

The Mets can absolutely afford it — but only if they solve their other financial decisions cleanly.

The Mets have money coming off the books, but their priorities are expensive

Starling Marte’s contract is finally expiring, freeing up a significant chunk of payroll space, even thought Soto wants him back. That alone gives the Mets room to maneuver this winter and next. They also have a roster construction window that encourages aggressive spending, especially with Soto anchoring the offense in right field.

But there’s a catch: the Mets still need to make decisions on Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz. Re-signing both would cost well over $200 million combined, and neither player seems inclined to give the team much of a discount. Alonso is coming off a terrific offensive season. Díaz is one of the most dominant closers in baseball and has made it clear he’s taking the best offer, wherever it comes from.

The Mets can’t spend freely on Tucker until they decide whether Alonso and Díaz are part of the long-term core or if they need to pivot and replace them.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Could the Mets really pull off a Kyle Tucker splash?

Being “in the mix” doesn’t mean a deal is imminent. It means the Mets are positioning themselves, gathering information, and staying involved in high-end conversations. That alone signals intent, and it fits the direction of a franchise that wants to stop chasing relevance and start sustaining it.

If the Mets lock in Alonso and Díaz, Tucker becomes a luxury play. If they lose one or both, he becomes a strategic necessity.

Either way, the Mets have the money, the motivation, and the ambition to stay in the conversation. The question is how far they’re willing to push — and whether Tucker sees Queens as the next place a superstar can thrive.