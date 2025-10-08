The Knicks would be crazy to trade one of the NBA’s best contracts

The New York Knicks are nearing a difficult roster decision as the regular season approaches. With both Landry Shamet and Malcolm Brogdon expected to make the team, the front office may have to clear a spot to make the numbers work.

That could mean moving on from a young player, but the idea of trading Miles McBride should be off the table.

A numbers problem with tough choices ahead

Carrying two experienced veterans like Shamet and Brogdon gives the Knicks valuable depth, but the team is already pressed against the second tax apron, limiting flexibility. Trading Tyler Kolek, a second-round pick two summers ago, might not free up enough space to fix that issue.

This leaves New York with a small handful of possible trade chips, and one name that keeps surfacing is Pacome Dadiet, the team’s 2024 first-round pick. Dadiet flashed potential during the preseason but remains a developmental project who may not see the court much this year. For a win-now roster, moving him could make sense if the return helps balance the cap sheet.

McBride, on the other hand, should not be part of that conversation.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Miles McBride is too valuable to move

At 25 years old, McBride is entering the prime of his career and remains one of the Knicks’ best contract values. He signed a three-year, $13 million extension before last season, with a $4.3 million hit this year and just $4 million owed in 2026–27. That kind of production-to-cost ratio is nearly impossible to replicate, especially for a player with his defensive impact.

McBride appeared in 64 games last season while battling through some minor injuries. He posted career highs with 9.5 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game, shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from three. The shooting dip from deep was noticeable, but the Knicks believe he can rebound in that area, especially with the team’s new up-tempo offensive system under Mike Brown.

He has built a reputation as one of the Knicks’ most reliable perimeter defenders, often guarding opposing guards full-court and providing the kind of intensity that can swing games. Trading a player like that would be counterproductive for a team focused on depth, continuity, and defense heading into a title push.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Knicks’ likeliest trade candidate

If a move does happen, Dadiet remains the most realistic option. The 20-year-old has shown promise, but he’s unlikely to crack the rotation with veterans like OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges taking up heavy minutes on the wing.

The Knicks are prioritizing proven contributors for a deep playoff run, not long-term projects who may need a year or two of consistent minutes to develop. Dadiet’s youth and potential could attract interest from rebuilding teams looking to add an athletic, raw forward with upside.

Also Read:Knicks could wait patiently to strike on blockbuster trade

With only a couple of weeks left before the regular season tips off, the Knicks will have to make a decision soon. But one thing should be clear: McBride’s contract, effort, and value to the rotation make him far too important to lose. Trading him would solve a short-term issue at the expense of long-term reliability, and that’s a price the Knicks simply can’t afford to pay.