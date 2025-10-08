Knicks could wait patiently to strike on blockbuster trade

The New York Knicks have spent years building a roster that feels ready to contend — a mix of star power, depth, and defensive grit that finally gives them a legitimate shot at an NBA title. But if the 2025–26 season ends without a championship parade down Seventh Avenue, the franchise could find itself staring at an opportunity too massive to ignore: trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It’s an idea that’s lingered in the background for months, but the pieces may not align until next year.

“Giannis is gonna have a grip on this league to an extent now. There are teams that are gonna continue to monitor it and they’re gonna assure that they don’t exhaust themselves in other ways,” Shams Charania of ESPN said on Tuesday afternoon.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Timing could define everything

The Knicks’ recent decision to extend Mikal Bridges on a four-year, $150 million deal was a no-brainer — locking in a 3-and-D cornerstone who fits perfectly alongside Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart. But that move also came with a temporary handcuff. Under league rules, newly extended players can’t be traded for six months, meaning Bridges won’t be eligible to move until next February.

That restriction effectively eliminates the possibility of any major trade — at least for now. But by the time next offseason arrives, the Knicks will have flexibility again. If they fall short of a title run this season, the timing might line up perfectly with a seismic shift in Milwaukee.

Giannis could finally become available

Charania reported that if Giannis ever requests a trade, the Knicks are the one destination he’d reportedly consider. That alone makes them an immediate frontrunner if the situation in Milwaukee deteriorates.

The Bucks are walking a delicate line between contention and decline. Giannis remains one of the league’s most dominant forces — averaging over 30 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists per game last season — but Milwaukee’s core is aging, and the championship window that opened in 2021 feels like it’s starting to close. If the Bucks flame out again this year, they may have no choice but to retool, and trading Giannis could go from unthinkable to necessary.

If that happens, New York will be waiting.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks have the firepower

Few teams in the NBA are as well-positioned to make a superstar trade as the Knicks. They have multiple first-round picks, several young players with upside, and — perhaps most importantly — a group of established veterans who could headline a competitive trade package without gutting the roster completely.

Bridges, once trade-eligible, could be the centerpiece of a deal. His elite perimeter defense and two-way play would appeal to a Milwaukee front office trying to stay competitive without bottoming out. The Knicks could also include draft capital and rotation pieces to sweeten the offer.

It’s a balancing act New York’s front office has prepared for since Leon Rose took over: build sustainably while keeping the flexibility for a superstar move. And Giannis is the kind of generational player who changes everything — not just a star, but a system unto himself.

What could trigger the move

For now, the Knicks are focused on the present. The roster they’ve assembled is arguably the best in two decades, and the addition of Towns last offseason gives them a true frontcourt scoring threat alongside Brunson’s backcourt brilliance. But expectations are sky-high — anything short of a Finals appearance will be viewed as underachievement.

If that happens, the front office might decide that this version of the team has reached its ceiling. That’s when Giannis becomes more than just a dream scenario.

And while a lot can change in a year, the idea of Giannis in blue and orange — running the floor at Madison Square Garden, powering through double teams, commanding a city starving for basketball glory — will continue to hover in the background.

The Knicks may not be ready to make that move today, but if the stars align next summer, they’ll be in prime position to take their biggest swing yet.