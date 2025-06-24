The Knicks trading veteran guard would be a catastrophic move

The New York Knicks are standing at a crossroads, and there’s a dangerous path they’d be foolish to take this summer.

Despite the progress they’ve made, whispers of possible trades involving Josh Hart have bubbled to the surface.

But shipping Hart away would be more than a gamble — it would be a step backward for a team built on grit.

Josh Hart is the Knicks’ emotional backbone

There are few players in the league who reflect a team’s identity the way Josh Hart mirrors New York’s blue-collar edge.

He’s not just a role player — he’s the guy who does everything no one wants to do, and never complains about it.

From crashing the glass to diving for loose balls, Hart brings a relentless energy that sets the tone every single night.

He played through injuries late last season, logging heavy minutes when others went down and the team desperately needed leadership.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Value that far outweighs the contract

At $20.2 million per year on a four-year, $80.9 million extension, Hart gives the Knicks an incredible return on investment.

This past season, the 30-year-old averaged 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game — a stat-stuffing line.

He also shot 52.5% from the field, and while his three-point shooting hovered around 33%, it never stopped him from contributing.

Hart played in 77 games and averaged a career-high 37.6 minutes per night, showing just how vital he became to the rotation.

A perfect sixth man — or a plug-and-play starter

Ideally, Hart would be the first guy off the bench, where his energy could completely change the tempo of games.

But his ability to slide into a starting role without skipping a beat is one of his most valuable traits.

Whether you need him at shooting guard or small forward, he defends well and rebounds at a level most wings can’t touch.

Trading that kind of player, especially on a fair contract, feels like fixing something that isn’t broken.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Hart’s presence helped carry the Knicks through adversity

When key players went down last season, Hart stepped up and played through exhaustion to hold the team together.

That kind of selfless leadership is rare and not something easily replaced with a flashier name or a scoring upgrade.

He doesn’t need plays drawn up for him — he finds ways to impact the game regardless of who’s on the floor.

It’s hard to put a price on effort and accountability, but Hart consistently delivers both in spades.

Trading him would undercut the team’s identity

The Knicks have made progress by leaning into tough, defensive-minded basketball, and Hart is central to that identity.

Moving him for cap space or a marginal upgrade would create a hole that can’t easily be filled by numbers alone.

Some teams need stars to function — others need glue guys who make the stars shine brighter.

Josh Hart is that glue, and trading him now would be like unscrewing the bolts from a still-climbing rollercoaster.

