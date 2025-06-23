Knicks have a 40% chance of trading one of their star pieces

The New York Knicks are just one step removed from reaching the NBA Finals, yet whispers of a possible shakeup continue to grow louder.

They don’t need to reinvent the wheel — but in this league, standing still often feels like moving backward.

It’s that pressure that could tempt the Knicks to explore the market for one of their core contributors this offseason.

Trade rumors growing around Bridges, Anunoby, and Towns

According to James Edwards III of The Athletic, there’s a 40% chance the Knicks trade one of Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, or Karl-Anthony Towns.

Bridges seems like the most stable piece — durable, reliable, and perfectly slotted as a third scoring option on a deep team.

“Bridges is asked to do a lot defensively, doesn’t miss games, and moves the needle on offense as a third option,” Edwards wrote.

However, if Bridges and the front office aren’t aligned on a contract extension, history shows the Knicks won’t hesitate to act.

“The Knicks under Leon Rose have already shown they trade players they are far off on extension talks with,” Edwards added.

Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

OG Anunoby could have the most trade value of the group

OG Anunoby signed a five-year, $212.5 million extension, but his offensive consistency still lags behind his elite defensive ceiling.

He’s a game-changing force on that end when healthy, but the Knicks might explore trading him to gain more rotational depth.

“As for Anunoby, he might be the player rival teams want most if the Knicks attempt to make a big trade,” Edwards noted.

There’s also a sense New York may prefer depth over star power this offseason, and Anunoby could return multiple strong contributors.

The risk, of course, is losing a defensive weapon that few teams in the East have any real answer for on the perimeter.

Karl-Anthony Towns is still the biggest wild card

Karl-Anthony Towns remains the most polarizing figure in this equation, given his elite offense and suspect defense.

He was one of the best 15 players in the NBA last season and gave the Knicks a massive boost when healthy.

Still, his lack of mobility and effort on defense was exposed in key moments — and New York felt every bit of it.

The dilemma is clear: Towns can light up the scoreboard, but he sometimes takes more off the table than he gives.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Don’t fix what’s not broken — yet

The Knicks may already have the right ingredients to win, and chemistry can be a more powerful weapon than any blockbuster trade.

They were two wins from the Finals and lost in large part due to injuries and fatigue, not a lack of talent.

Disrupting a team this close to contention could be like trying to adjust a recipe that’s already one spice away from perfection.

Still, if extension talks stall or another team makes an aggressive offer, the front office might feel pressure to act.

READ MORE: Knicks could sign boom-or-bust point guard to veteran minimum contract