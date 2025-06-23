Knicks could sign boom-or-bust point guard to veteran minimum contract

The New York Knicks are entering the offseason facing tough questions and even tougher roster decisions after a frustrating playoff exit.

With Tom Thibodeau no longer at the helm, the front office appears focused on maintaining its current core and filling out depth.

That means star-hunting is likely off the table for now — but bargain-hunting for high-upside contributors is firmly in play.

Could Ben Simmons be a buy-low opportunity?

Once viewed as a franchise cornerstone, Ben Simmons is now in NBA purgatory — but his story may not be finished just yet.

The 27-year-old appeared in 51 games this past season, starting 24 of them and flashing occasional glimpses of his old self.

Simmons averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game on .520 shooting from the field, operating mostly near the rim.

His total offensive impact has regressed significantly, and he remains allergic to the three-point line — he didn’t attempt a single one.

However, the Knicks don’t need Simmons to shoot threes or be a star; they need a steady, competent backup to Jalen Brunson.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Simmons’ defensive instincts still show flashes

Even though the injuries have slowed him, Simmons still possesses natural defensive instincts and solid playmaking awareness on the floor.

He moves well laterally, and while he’s no longer the All-NBA defender he once was, he can still bother opposing guards and wings.

The Knicks could use someone with his length and versatility to plug into small-ball lineups and provide switchable defense off the bench.

His ball-handling skills — particularly in transition — could also help stabilize the second unit, which lacked direction last season.

The upside outweighs the cost at this stage

Simmons would come with minimal financial risk at this point, likely signing a veteran minimum or close to it.

That makes him a low-stakes flyer — a once-promising player with top-tier pedigree trying to claw back into relevance.

Think of it like buying a used luxury car: if it runs, you got a steal; if it doesn’t, no real harm done.

With the Knicks limited financially, creative bets like this are often what separate good off-seasons from stagnant ones.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Depth behind Brunson remains a priority

The Knicks need more behind Jalen Brunson, who carried a massive load during the playoffs and ran out of gas.

Simmons isn’t a traditional backup point guard, but he’s a gifted passer who can initiate offense and defend multiple positions.

Pairing him with scoring wings could unlock some creative lineups and alleviate pressure on the Knicks’ primary creators.

It’s a gamble, sure — but one that fits New York’s current financial picture and their need for flexibility on both ends.

READ MORE: Knicks’ Josh Hart listed as potential trade candidate this offseason



