The Knicks trading for Grizzlies star big man would implode their core for no reason

The New York Knicks have built something rare in today’s NBA — a team that plays with unity, grit, and growing chemistry.

But with every offseason comes temptation, and this one brings rumors that could test the franchise’s discipline and direction.

Knicks reportedly interested in defensive standout Jaren Jackson Jr.

According to Kris Pursiainen of ClutchPoints, the Knicks have maintained interest in Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. for some time.

Jackson, the 2022–23 Defensive Player of the Year, would bring elite rim protection and improved floor-spacing to the Knicks’ frontcourt.

Last season, he averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc — a career-high.

He also remains one of the most feared defenders in the league, anchoring the paint while contributing consistently on the offensive end.

The problem? It doesn’t align with the Knicks’ current vision

On paper, pairing Jackson with Karl-Anthony Towns gives the Knicks a powerful, physically imposing frontcourt with shooting versatility.

But the move likely comes at the cost of core pieces like Mikal Bridges and a chunk of New York’s remaining draft capital.

That’s where the logic breaks down. The Knicks aren’t rebuilding — they’re reloading, and Jackson would require sacrificing valuable chemistry.

The front office just spent an entire season integrating new stars, and the core finally started to gel late in the year.

Would Jackson really elevate the ceiling, or just shift the focus?

The Knicks already boast one of the best defensive wings in OG Anunoby, who recently secured a long-term deal to stay in New York in 2024.

Adding Jackson could improve interior defense, but it doesn’t fix the true issue: the team lacked bench scoring and playmaking depth.

Swapping Bridges for another frontcourt piece doesn’t balance the roster — it simply rebrands it, and possibly weakens cohesion.

New York’s path forward shouldn’t be about star accumulation; it should be about sharpening the tools they already have in place.

The smarter move is staying patient and building around what’s working

Last year’s deep playoff run proved the Knicks have the talent to contend — they just ran out of gas late.

Jalen Brunson carried a heavy load, and without another capable ball handler behind him, the offense often stalled under pressure.

Instead of swinging for another headline move, the Knicks would benefit from upgrading the bench with reliable scoring and spacing.

It’s not flashy, but it’s how sustainable contenders are built — think of it as tightening bolts instead of changing the entire engine.

Brunson, Towns, Anunoby, and Bridges now have playoff experience together — letting that group evolve could be the true unlock.

