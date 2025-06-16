Ranking the Knicks’ top head coach candidates

The New York Knicks’ decision to part ways with Tom Thibodeau after their run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2025 has initiated a high-stakes coaching search.



With Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby forming a contending team, the Knicks face a critical decision.



Recent reports suggest that there is “a possibility” of Jason Kidd joining the team, according to Ian Begley, despite earlier denials. Here’s a ranking of the top three candidates as of now.

1. Jason Kidd (Head Coach, Dallas Mavericks)

Kidd’s potential transition to the Knicks’ head coach position is gaining attention due to Begley’s report of a lingering possibility. Kidd led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2024, showcasing his ability to maximize the talents of stars like Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving—skills that could help unlock the full potential of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns as a duo.

His defensive expertise aligns well with the Knicks’ identity and addresses their playoff struggles. However, Dallas’ reluctance to let him go, combined with two years still remaining on his contract, presents significant challenges.

Success will depend on navigating the Knicks’ complicated front office and elevating the team to championship status—a tough task considering Kidd’s mixed history from his time in Brooklyn.

If the Knicks can secure him, Kidd’s experience could potentially end their 52-year championship drought, but the negotiations will be complex.

2. Johnnie Bryant (Associate Head Coach, Cleveland Cavaliers)

At 39, Bryant is a strong internal option. As Thibodeau’s associate from 2020 to 2024, he had a key role in Brunson’s development and thrived under Kenny Atkinson during Cleveland’s impressive 64-win season.

His offensive vision could help improve the Knicks’ 26th-ranked pace, and his familiarity with the team offers stability.

While his lack of head-coaching experience poses a risk, he could be a safe fallback if negotiations with Kidd do not pan out, especially if the front office prioritizes continuity.

3. Mike Brown (Former Head Coach, Sacramento Kings)

At 55, Brown has been reported by Yahoo’s Kevin O’Connor as a favorite for the Knicks’ job. His experience during the 2023 playoffs with Sacramento, coupled with his time coaching on the championship-winning Golden State teams and the 2007 Finals with LeBron James, bolster his credentials.

His defensive focus fits well with the Knicks, but concerns arise from his mid-season firing and the fact that he hasn’t secured a playoff win since 2012.

Brown could serve as a solid alternative if Kidd remains with Dallas and Bryant’s inexperience raises concerns for ownership.

Which coach fits the Knicks best?

Kidd’s potential availability shifts the narrative surrounding the Knicks’ coaching search.



His ability to work with star players could elevate the team, but Dallas’s reluctance and contract issues pose significant obstacles.



Bryant offers a seamless transition, while Brown provides proven defensive strategies. As the Summer League approaches, the Knicks have some time to deliberate, but Kidd’s name adds urgency to their decision-making process.



The next coach must blend Thibodeau’s grit with a modern style—if feasible, Kidd seems to be the top choice, with Bryant and Brown as strong alternatives.