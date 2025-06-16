Knicks dream of hiring Jason Kidd is not dead yet

The New York Knicks’ head coaching search has been intense since they fired Tom Thibodeau earlier this month. They have reached out to teams who have head coaches under contract as possible candidates, but to no avail.

One of those candidates was Dallas Mavericks’ head coach Jason Kidd. New York formally requested to interview him last week but was denied by Dallas.

Knicks not fully ruled out in Jason Kidd pursuit

However, the idea of making him the next head coach in New York does not appear to be dead. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, there is still a possibility that he could join the Knicks despite the previous denial.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“The door is not completely closed on the Knicks and Jason Kidd, per people familiar with the dynamic in Dallas. Other outlets reported as recently as last week that Kidd was still a possibility, and that remains the case as of Monday,” Begley wrote.

One may be wondering how that is possible, even though he has already been denied by the Mavericks. Theoretically, Kidd could force his way out of Dallas and not sign a new contract extension that the team wants to offer him.

The Knicks should keep him as an option for now

Therefore, that would allow the Knicks to show that they are committed to him being the guy to lead them to a championship, which could then result in them prying him from Dallas.

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

It is a highly unlikely scenario that would take a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff for it to happen. However, it is not impossible to occur, and the Knicks should keep their tabs open on him until the door is completely shut.

In the meantime, New York has two head coaching interviews lined up. They are set to interview former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins later this week, followed by former Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown.