The Knicks should be all over this veteran free agent center

While the New York Knicks have two excellent centers on the current roster with Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson, there are rumblings about Al Horford.

Ian Begley reported that the Knicks are expected to check-in on the free-agent veteran, and while he’s getting up there in age, he could provide a valuable bench piece who can play a backup role for New York.

A brilliant defender who can space the floor, Horford could replace Mitchell Robinson at a cheap price and allow the Knicks to trade their former second-round pick for a player of matching salary at a position of need.

Mitchell Robinson is eligible for an extension and is in the final year of his current contract with the Knicks, and if New York chooses to cash-in, Horford could maintain their center rotation quality while adding a piece in the trade market.

Why Al Horford Makes a Ton of Sense for the Knicks

An ageless wonder who has continued to remain a formidable center in this league, Al Horford’s role in his age-39 season could be reduced if he signed with the Knicks.

With Karl-Anthony Towns as the starter and Ariel Hukporti in his second year with the Knicks, New York could have enough center depth to avoid having to start Horford 42 times as he did last season.

In fact, the Celtics had to start Horford more and play him for more minutes per game this season than they did when they won the NBA Finals in 2024.

Despite increased volume in the regular season, he still graded out in the 94th Percentile in Rim Deterrence and in the 70th Percentile in Rim Protection.

He’s also an effective floor spacer, and his defensive abilities coupled with excellent shooting for a big man makes him a perfect pairing alongside Karl-Anthony Towns as the team’s primary centers.

Spacing and defense were two big issues for the Knicks last season, and Al Horford directly attacks both issues, and if he is willing to sign for the Mid-Level Exception, then they would have a cheap answer to their bench woes.

If the Knicks can find a trade partner for Mitchell Robinson, which should be easier now than it was last winter, then they could add a wing or guard to the rotation either in place of Josh Hart or off the bench.