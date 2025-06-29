Knicks holding second round of interviews with two top head coaching candidates

The New York Knicks appear to have two frontrunners as they continue their head coaching search. According to Knicks Fan TV, Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown are heading for a second round of interviews as they both look to secure the job.

Both coaches made strong impressions in their initial interviews, and it would seem likely that one of those two will become the next head coach.

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Jenkins was the former coach of the Memphis Grizzlies this past season but was let go shortly before the playoffs. In six seasons as their coach, he posted a 250-214 regular season record but only went 9-14 in the postseason, advancing past the first round just once in three trips to the playoffs.

However, Jenkins has shown that he can lead a team far, and he also has a willingness to use his bench pieces. The Knicks need a coach who can trust all of his options, as Tom Thibodeau used a very linear system that was heavily reliant on the starting five.

Both candidates present strong resumes

Brown was last the head coach of the Sacramento Kings but was fired halfway through this past season after a slow start. However, in 2023, his first season as Kings head coach, he led them back to the postseason for the first time in over a decade and led them to 48 regular season wins.

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The longtime head coach also spent six seasons as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the early part of LeBron James’ career. In those six seasons, which include one separate stint in the 2013-14 season, Brown boasted a regular season record of 305-187 and a playoff record of 42-29, including an NBA Finals appearance in 2007.

Both Jenkins and Brown are strong fits for the Knicks’ head coaching spot, and the organization seems to think highly of the two as well. It is unclear how much longer the search will continue, but a clearer picture of who will become the coach seems to be coming.