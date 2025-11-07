As long as the New York Knicks have Jalen Brunson, they’ll have a fighting chance. But when Mitchell Robinson is healthy, they look like an entirely different team. His presence changes everything — the rebounding, the interior defense, the energy. It’s hard to quantify how much he means until he’s missing, and that’s been the story of his career so far.

Early in the 2025–26 season, though, Robinson looks rejuvenated. Through his first three games, he’s averaging 16.3 minutes, four points, 1.7 blocks, and a staggering 8.7 rebounds per contest. What jumps off the page even more is his dominance on the offensive glass — 6.3 offensive rebounds per game. That’s elite territory, and it speaks to just how physically imposing and relentless he’s been out of the gate.

The heartbeat of the Knicks’ interior

When Robinson is at his best, he gives the Knicks something no one else on the roster can replicate. He creates extra possessions, alters shots at the rim, and forces teams to think twice before attacking the paint. His rebounding alone can swing momentum, often sparking fast breaks or keeping plays alive for Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Head coach Mike Brown has been careful with his minutes, knowing that Robinson’s durability will be the key to the Knicks’ long-term success. The plan seems clear — keep him healthy, manage the workload, and have him peaking by the time the playoffs roll around. After all, New York’s postseason identity is built on defense and grit, and Robinson embodies both.

A looming decision for the front office

The challenge for the Knicks isn’t just keeping Robinson healthy — it’s figuring out what to do with him financially. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $60 million contract, carrying a $13 million cap hit. That’s a bargain for his impact when healthy, but the organization is staring down the reality of the second salary apron, where every dollar counts.

Extending him would be ideal in theory, but with so much money tied up in Brunson, KAT, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges, the math doesn’t favor it. The Knicks have to ask themselves a hard question: how much are they willing to invest in a player whose health remains unpredictable, even if his talent isn’t?

One last run before the future gets complicated

For now, the focus is on what’s in front of them — and Robinson’s play so far has been exactly what the Knicks need. He’s crashing the boards, protecting the rim, and anchoring the defense like one of the best big men in the league.

New York doesn’t have to make a decision yet, but that time is coming fast. Robinson needs to stay healthy, and if he does, there will be plenty of incentives to keep him around.

Either way, this season feels like a pivotal one — for both Mitchell Robinson and the Knicks.