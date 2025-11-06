New York Knicks’ All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns has been with the team for over a year now, but he is still thinking about his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team he spent the first nine seasons of his career with.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns still thinks about the trade

Following the Knicks’ 137-114 victory over the Timberwolves, Towns reflected on the past year and said that he still thinks about the trade to this day.

“I’m still stunned, I mean, I’m still stunned. It’s weird,” Towns said, via ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill. “I feel more like a Knick now after everything we went through last year, but it’s weird to see that Wolves jersey — especially the fire black one — and not see ‘Towns’ on the back of it.”

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Towns was sent to New York in a late offseason blockbuster in September 2024. The trade saw Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo go the other way to Minnesota, with Towns relocating to the Big Apple.

The move was a total shock to many across the league, especially since the Timberwolves had reached the Western Conference Finals led by Towns and emerging superstar Anthony Edwards. For the Knicks, the move signaled a willingness to go all-in and build an elite squad around Jalen Brunson.

Towns has found new energy in New York

Towns and the Knicks excelled in his first year with the team. He averaged 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, made All-NBA third team, and helped lead the Knicks on their deepest playoff run of the 21st century.

The Timberwolves fared well also, as they made it back to the conference finals with Randle as Edwards’ new second option. Randle was tremendous in New York and joined Minnesota with big expectations, and finally shut down the playoff dropper narrative that had haunted him during his days with the Knicks.

Both teams entered this season with big expectations coming off conference finals appearances. Many believe they can make even deeper playoff runs and make a serious push at the championship.

Nevertheless, Towns will be depended on by the Knicks to get them to the promised land. If he can do that, he could cement a legacy in the Big Apple long after establishing a strong resume in Minnesota.