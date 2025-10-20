The Knicks’ offense has barely practiced any plays and they love it

It’s not often that a team enters opening week without a detailed playbook, but the New York Knicks aren’t interested in being typical. With the regular season set to tip off Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, new head coach Mike Brown has made a deliberate choice: focus on philosophy before structure.

That means the Knicks have spent training camp and preseason without running many set plays. Instead, they’ve been emphasizing spacing, rhythm, and pace — the connective tissue of Brown’s system. The plays will come later. For now, the priority is teaching the team how to read and react instinctively rather than rely on drawn-up actions.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Building habits, not choreography

Brown’s approach is bold but intentional. Rather than overwhelm players with new plays and sequences, he wants them to internalize the foundation — moving the ball quickly, cutting with purpose, and attacking mismatches in transition. The goal is to create an offense that breathes on its own rather than one that stalls when the first option breaks down.

It’s a philosophy rooted in trust and chemistry, something Brown believes can’t be scripted.

That’s why even though the Knicks have barely practiced formal sets, they’ve been focused on mastering concepts — spacing, flow, and adaptability. Once those principles take hold, the playbook will be easier to layer in as the season unfolds.

Mikal Bridges buying in to the process

For Mikal Bridges, the Knicks’ $150 million cornerstone, the shift has been refreshing. It’s a chance to play free, to lean into instincts rather than patterns. “I like it a lot,” Bridges said, via James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. “The biggest thing that helps is that a lot of us were here last year, and I feel like you can learn plays a little bit faster than concepts.”

“With concepts, you have to start from the beginning and really grow them out and work on them every single day. With plays, you draw up some plays and learn them, but I think we’ll learn them pretty fast.”

Bridges’ comments underline the balance Brown is chasing — structure through understanding, not repetition. The Knicks’ core has continuity, and that familiarity gives them the freedom to experiment without losing cohesion.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

A calculated risk with long-term payoff

It’s unusual for an NBA team to enter the season with such a minimalist approach, especially under a new coach. But Brown’s thinking is clear: early stumbles are worth it if the Knicks are sharper when it matters most.

The start of the season might feature moments of hesitation or missed reads, but by spring, the team could be running on instinct — reacting instead of thinking. It’s like teaching musicians to improvise before handing them sheet music. Once they understand the rhythm, the rest falls into place.

With Bridges buying into the process and the rest of the roster embracing a faster, more open system, the Knicks are betting that freedom now will lead to precision later. It’s a gamble, but one that could redefine how this team plays — and wins — by the time April rolls around.



