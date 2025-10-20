Knicks’ developmental center could end up starting 20 games this season

The New York Knicks learned a hard lesson last season — durability can make or break a playoff run. This year, they’re determined not to repeat the same mistake with Mitchell Robinson.

Robinson’s health has been a recurring storyline, and head coach Mike Brown seems intent on changing how the team handles its defensive anchor. That means less wear and tear early on and more focus on keeping him fresh for the stretch run. To make that plan work, the Knicks will need others to fill the gaps — and one of those players is quietly earning attention.

Ariel Hukporti ready for a bigger test

Second-year center Ariel Hukporti might not be a household name yet, but he’s about to get the kind of opportunity young big men wait their entire careers for. The 23-year-old, drafted in the second round, showed flashes of promise last season despite limited action and an untimely knee injury that disrupted his rhythm.

In 25 appearances, Hukporti averaged 1.9 points, two rebounds, and 0.6 blocks per game — modest numbers, but not the full story. His defensive awareness, motor, and rebounding instincts all stood out in short bursts. He’s raw, but he competes hard and brings physicality around the rim.

According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, “Hukporti might find himself starting 10–20 games… Sounds like Robinson… game/minutes restrictions… Brown said when replacing starter… may swap similar player down depth chart… [If so] feels relatively safe to say Hukporti won’t play nightly but may end up starting games.”

In other words, Hukporti isn’t guaranteed regular minutes — but when Robinson sits, the Knicks may prefer a like-for-like replacement rather than reshaping their entire lineup.

Managing Robinson’s workload is the priority

For Robinson, the strategy makes sense. When healthy, he’s among the league’s best rim protectors, averaging 1.8 blocks and 9.4 rebounds per game over the past three seasons combined. But his availability has been inconsistent, and the Knicks can’t afford another postseason without their defensive anchor.

Brown’s goal is to find a sustainable rhythm — one where Robinson doesn’t need to push through fatigue or nagging injuries just to stay on the floor. That means leaning on depth, trusting young players like Hukporti, and ensuring the drop-off defensively isn’t steep when Robinson rests.

The idea isn’t new, but it’s overdue. In a league where 7-footers often wear down by March, load management for big men has become a survival tactic more than a luxury.

Depth at center could become the Knicks’ quiet advantage

The Knicks’ frontcourt is unusually deep this year. Behind Robinson and Hukporti, they also have Karl-Anthony Towns, who can shift to center in smaller lineups, and Guerschon Yabusele, who adds strength and flexibility in the paint.

That kind of rotation allows Brown to play matchups rather than minutes, giving Robinson the rest he needs without compromising rim protection or rebounding. Hukporti’s development, meanwhile, becomes a subplot worth watching — a young player trying to prove he can handle real NBA minutes when the moment calls for it.

If Robinson’s rest days go as planned, Hukporti won’t just be a backup. He’ll be a key piece in the Knicks’ long-term plan to keep their defense elite while staying healthy for when it matters most.