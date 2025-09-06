The Knicks’ new $12 million leader could blow his contract out of the water

The New York Knicks already have established leaders like Jalen Brunson, but sometimes one extra voice can ignite an entire locker room.

That’s what they’re hoping Guerschon Yabusele brings after signing him to a two-year, $12 million deal this offseason.

Yabusele’s fire on full display with France

During a recent game with the French national team, Yabusele gave a speech that completely shifted the energy.

“We have to stop lying to ourselves––we were not ready today…We need everyone…20 minutes left, go hard for 20…Let’s go,” he roared.

France responded by rallying to beat Poland, and it highlighted the kind of emotional spark the Knicks now have.

Yabusele isn’t just a big body — he’s the type of player who thrives on galvanizing teammates in crucial moments.

What Yabusele brings on the court

Last season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Yabusele played 70 games, starting 43 and averaging 27.1 minutes of valuable two-way basketball.

He contributed 11 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, while shooting .501 from the field and .380 from beyond the arc.

Those numbers paint the picture of a reliable contributor, but they don’t capture his full defensive value and versatility.

At 6’8” and 260 pounds, Yabusele provides the physicality needed to guard bigger forwards while still sliding against quicker wings.

How he fits into Mike Brown’s defensive schemes

Head coach Mike Brown is rooted in defense-first principles, and Yabusele seems built to fit into that exact system.

He thrives in help-and-rotate schemes, anticipating plays early, communicating well, and disrupting cutters with his strength and positioning.

Brown used Harrison Barnes and Trey Lyles as glue pieces in Sacramento — Yabusele could fill a similar defensive role.

He’s not going to block shots like Mitchell Robinson, but he’ll make possessions gritty, difficult, and physically draining for opponents.

His ability to absorb contact and hold ground could be invaluable in playoff matchups against bruising forwards and versatile offenses.

Offense built on quick decisions and spacing

Brown’s system emphasizes pace, spacing, and “0.5 decisions” — shoot, pass, or drive within half a second of catching.

Yabusele fits right in, comfortable as a stretch-four who spaces the floor at a steady mid-30s clip from deep.

He isn’t just a standstill shooter either — he works well in pick-and-pop sets, an action Brown regularly incorporates.

As a passer, Yabusele has shown touch in short-roll situations and dribble-handoffs, keeping the ball moving fluidly.

That complements Brunson’s ability to create, Mikal Bridges’s slashing, and Karl-Anthony Towns’s perimeter shooting in a balanced rotation.

The glue piece New York has been missing

The Knicks have made bigger moves for stars before, but sometimes the smallest signings carry the most hidden value.

Yabusele’s skill set and leadership make him the type of “glue” player who keeps everything functioning when fatigue sets in.

If he provides both toughness and shot-making consistency, this deal could end up looking like one of New York’s smartest pickups.

The Knicks already had leadership, but in Yabusele they now have someone capable of rallying the group when adversity strikes.