The Knicks need far more from $212 million investment

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks were overwhelmed by the Boston Celtics on opening night, falling 132–109. The Knicks looked outmatched from the start and never really mounted a serious challenge, leading to head coach Tom Thibodeau pulling most of his starters for the majority of the fourth quarter.

Mikal Bridges Shines Late

Only Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby remained in the game for extended minutes, with Bridges showing some life late in the second half. He shot 7–13 from the field, catching fire against Boston’s bench players after the Celtics had already pulled most of their starters. Bridges’ ability to dominate against opposing depth rotations is exactly what Thibodeau is counting on this season, and his performance late in the game was a small positive in an otherwise disappointing night.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Anunoby’s Struggles on Both Ends

The Knicks’ $212 million investment, OG Anunoby, had a tough night. In 34 minutes of action, Anunoby shot just 1-7 from the field, including 0-4 from three-point range. He finished with five rebounds, three assists, and a -21 plus/minus. Known for his defensive prowess, Anunoby struggled to contain Boston’s stars, particularly Jayson Tatum, who erupted for 37 points and made eight of 11 three-point attempts — although Bridges manned up against Tatum for most of the night.

Jaylen Brown added 23 points, and Derrick White contributed 24, as the Celtics’ offense consistently sliced through the Knicks’ defense. This was not the defensive performance the Knicks had hoped for, especially given their expectations of having an elite defense this season.

Early Season Chemistry Issues

It’s important to remember that this was just the first game of an 82-game season, and the Knicks are still working on building chemistry following major offseason changes. The team traded away Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, and Anunoby is still adjusting to his new role at power forward. His chemistry with new teammates, particularly Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, is still a work in progress.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Bridges brings a different style of play compared to what Anunoby was used to last season, and Towns’ presence alters the team’s spacing. Towns had a solid performance before being pulled late in the game, and as the team gels, the Knicks should start to find their rhythm.

Facing an Elite Opponent

Facing the Boston Celtics, one of the best teams in the league with years of chemistry and experience together, was always going to be a tough challenge for the Knicks. While this opening-night loss was disappointing, it’s not necessarily indicative of the team’s overall potential. As the season progresses, and as the Knicks continue to build chemistry, they should become more competitive and find their groove.