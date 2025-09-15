The Knicks might’ve landed their perfect-fit point guard after all

The New York Knicks spent weeks waiting on Ben Simmons to decide his future, hoping the veteran guard could anchor their second unit. Instead, Simmons chose to drag the process out, forcing Leon Rose to pivot. The Knicks’ general manager responded by bolstering the backcourt with players who actually wanted to be here.

Rose re-signed Landry Shamet while making a more intriguing move: bringing in Malcolm Brogdon on a low-risk veteran minimum deal. It’s the type of signing that won’t grab headlines but could quietly swing a playoff run.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Brogdon’s resume speaks for itself

Brogdon arrives with the kind of experience and skill set that fits perfectly behind Jalen Brunson. He’s not the player who once won Rookie of the Year in Milwaukee, but his track record as a steady scorer and playmaker makes him an invaluable addition.

His best recent season came in 2022–23 with the Boston Celtics, where he thrived as a sixth man. Over 67 games, he averaged 14.9 points, 3.7 assists, and 4.2 rebounds in 26 minutes per night while shooting .484 from the field and an elite .444 from three. That performance earned him the Sixth Man of the Year award and proved how effective he can be in a complementary role.

Managing expectations in New York

The Knicks don’t need Brogdon to carry the offense or play heavy minutes. What they need is stability—someone who can run the second unit, hit shots, and keep the offense moving when Brunson rests. Even at 32, Brogdon can still provide those things.

Last year with Washington, he was limited to 24 games, averaging 12.7 points and 4.1 assists. The efficiency wasn’t there, but the Knicks aren’t banking on him to replicate his prime production. If he gives them 20 minutes a night of solid floor spacing, secondary playmaking, and double-digit scoring, it will be worth every penny of his team-friendly contract.

The roster crunch ahead

The signing does raise roster questions. Brogdon’s contract isn’t guaranteed, meaning the Knicks will need to clear space if he sticks. That has put rookie guard Tyler Kolek’s name in trade speculation, with the front office weighing the value of a developing player against the immediate help of a proven veteran.

It’s a classic win-now decision. Kolek represents long-term potential, but the Knicks’ window is open now, and Brogdon’s presence might provide exactly what this team needs to take the next step.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Rose’s decisive pivot

Leon Rose’s quick decision-making stands out here. Rather than waste time waiting on Simmons, he acted decisively, targeting players who fit the roster’s needs without compromising flexibility. In Brogdon, he may have found the steady hand the bench has been missing, and at a bargain price.

For a team eyeing its first finals appearance in decades, the Knicks don’t need flash—they need function. Brogdon, even in a reduced role, has the chance to be exactly that.