The Knicks might have a very serious point guard problem

The New York Knicks are off to a volatile start, and while Jalen Brunson continues to look every bit like a franchise cornerstone, the rest of the backcourt has been a work in progress. Brunson has carried the offense through uneven play from the supporting cast, but behind him, the Knicks have yet to find a steady backup option capable of managing the floor with consistency. It’s early in the season, yet this issue is becoming too glaring to ignore.

Veteran Malcolm Brogdon was expected to serve as Brunson’s primary backup, offering stability, poise, and experience. Instead, he abruptly retired, and that role has largely fallen to rookie Tyler Kolek, who’s still trying to adjust to the NBA pace.

The former Marquette standout and second-round pick from 2024 has shown flashes of potential, but flashes alone won’t be enough for a team with championship aspirations. The Knicks need reliability in their second unit, and so far, Kolek has been too up and down to provide it.

Tyler Kolek’s rocky transition to the NBA

Kolek’s minutes have fluctuated as the Knicks search for a spark off the bench. Through the early stretch of the season, he’s averaging 12 minutes per game, shooting .421 from the field while contributing 4.8 points and two assists. On paper, those numbers don’t look disastrous, but the problems start when you dig a little deeper. His three-point shooting sits at a dismal .273, and his decision-making at times has shown his inexperience.

Against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, Kolek’s struggles were apparent again. In 11 minutes of play, he scored five points, dished two assists, and picked up three fouls — a performance that underscored the growing pains of a young guard learning on the fly. He’s trying to find rhythm in a second unit that lacks cohesion, but the Knicks have time to wait, but not forever.

Missing Miles McBride’s defense and shooting

One of the biggest reasons this backup point guard dilemma feels magnified is the absence of Miles McBride. The Knicks have missed his defensive intensity and underrated three-point shooting over the past two games, as he’s been ruled out for personal reasons. While McBride isn’t a traditional point guard or elite ball-handler, he brings effort and perimeter pressure that Kolek can’t provide.

McBride’s defensive energy often changes the pace of games, giving New York an edge on both ends of the floor. Without him, opponents have found easier paths into the paint, and the Knicks’ bench unit has lacked identity. It’s clear that McBride’s return would bring some much-needed structure — even if he’s not the long-term answer at the one.

The Knicks may need outside help soon

The Knicks are still evaluating whether their current rotation can stabilize on its own, but patience could wear thin if the backup point guard spot doesn’t improve. Kolek has the tools to grow into a reliable role player — he’s tough, confident, and a capable passer — but his defense and shooting must take a step forward. Brogdon, meanwhile, hasn’t been the steady hand the front office hoped for when they brought him in.

If this trend continues, the trade deadline could force the Knicks’ hand. Adding a veteran guard who can defend and facilitate would balance the rotation and ease the burden on Brunson, who continues to carry too much of the offensive load. For now, the team will keep giving Kolek minutes to develop chemistry and confidence, but the message is clear: the Knicks can’t afford to wait too long for answers at point guard.