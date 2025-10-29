Bucks superstar denies reported trade rumors relating to the Knicks

The New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks game on Tuesday occurred with an obvious elephant in the room. Just before the start of the season, it was revealed that Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was nearly traded to the Mecca over the summer.

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo firmly denies Knicks rumors

The Bucks and Antetokounmpo have a murky future, and the Knicks are one of the teams favored to land the superstar. While no trade materialized in the offseason, the two will continue to be linked until Antetokounmpo’s future is more firm.

On Tuesday, the Knicks came to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks, and Antetokounmpo showed why he would be so valuable to them. He finished with 37 points, rebounds, and seven assists, virtually coming back from a 12-point halftime deficit by himself.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Bucks would go on to win 121-111, handing New York their second straight loss. After the game, Antetokounmpo was asked about the offseason trade rumors and denied the reports that suggested he wanted to be traded to the Knicks.

“Who said that? I’m here representing my team. And that’s it. We beat the Knicks. I didn’t read that article, try to stay away from all the rumors,” Antetokounmpo said, via SNY.

Antetokounmpo and the Knicks will continue to be linked this year

The two-time MVP would cost a fortune to acquire, but it could be a price worth paying. Antetokounmpo gives New York its best chance at winning a title and could form a lethal pick-and-roll duo with Jalen Brunson.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Of course, they still have a strong enough team to be title contenders without Antetokounmpo, but if the opportunity is there, they should strike on it.

The rumors between the Knicks and Antetokounmpo will continue to swirl until there is more clarity on the superstar’s future. Until then, however, the team needs to remain focused on the task at hand with the group they currently have, as they are still talented enough to win a championship.