The Knicks might get the best version of their $150 million investment next season

The New York Knicks didn’t hesitate this time. Instead of waiting, they locked up Mikal Bridges with a massive extension.

Bridges signed a four-year, $150 million deal with a player option in 2029–30, cementing his role in New York’s core.

Financial flexibility plays a key role

Bridges left about $6 million on the table, a move designed to give the Knicks breathing room under the second apron.

That sacrifice allows management to keep adding depth pieces, building a more balanced roster around the team’s established star core.

A $6 million trade kicker ensures Bridges will earn the difference if moved, showing his deal protects him either way.

For a franchise once plagued by questionable contracts, this type of structured flexibility shows a more disciplined front-office approach.

The Knicks can now plan future moves without being entirely suffocated by luxury tax penalties and roster-building restrictions.

Bridges’ workload and playoff lessons

Last season, Bridges logged 82 games, averaging 37 minutes per night — a career-high that clearly took its toll.

He posted 17.6 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds while shooting .500 from the floor and .354 from three-point range.

But consistency wavered. While he had strong playoff moments defensively, the regular season exposed limitations when guarding at the point of attack.

Bridges often faced a barrage of screens, and his struggles to consistently fight through them limited his defensive effectiveness.

Even with those issues, his size, quickness, and instincts gave the Knicks moments where his defensive ceiling shined through.

Mike Brown’s defensive adjustments

Enter new head coach Mike Brown, who plans to reshape Bridges’ defensive role into something more sustainable and impactful.

Rather than burning energy fighting through endless screens, Brown could deploy Bridges in a softer zone system.

This approach would let Bridges use his length to clog passing lanes and contest shooters while preserving energy.

Switching across multiple positions may also elevate his effectiveness, giving him freedom to adapt without being locked into one assignment.

For a defender with his wingspan and anticipation, versatility is the key to maximizing his defensive impact under Brown.

Unlocking Bridges’ offensive potential

On offense, Bridges must move beyond isolation sets and embrace a more dynamic, slashing style to keep defenses honest.

He thrived in corner three situations last year, but the Knicks need him cutting, running, and attacking the rim aggressively.

In transition, Bridges becomes a different weapon — his speed and finishing ability give New York easy buckets when pace increases.

Mike Brown’s system will lean less on stagnant isolation basketball, opening space for Bridges to impact possessions without forcing shots.

Better passing and decision-making will also help him become a more complete offensive contributor instead of just a secondary scorer.

A long-term bet with upside

The Knicks didn’t just pay for what Bridges is now — they invested in what he can still become under new direction.

At 28, he’s entering prime years where two-way wings often redefine themselves, much like Jimmy Butler did in Miami.

If Bridges adapts, his deal could look like a bargain, especially with the salary cap expected to balloon in coming years.

The extension cements him as part of the Knicks’ championship window, one built on versatility, defense, and depth around Jalen Brunson.

Bridges has the tools — now it’s about refining them and proving he can be a consistent force every night.