The Knicks might finally be at full strength

The New York Knicks finally look like they’ll have their full roster back for Friday night’s game against the undefeated Chicago Bulls. After two straight losses, New York desperately needs a spark, and they might get exactly that with the return of Miles McBride and Mitchell Robinson.

It’s been an uneven start for the Knicks, who sit at 2–2 and have looked inconsistent on both ends of the floor. Without two key pieces of their rotation, the team’s defense has slipped, and their offensive rhythm has sputtered at times. But help is on the way, and that could make all the difference heading into an early test against one of the league’s hottest teams.

McBride’s return adds balance and defense

McBride missed the last two games due to personal reasons, but he rejoined the team on Thursday and is expected to suit up against Chicago. His absence has been noticeable — not just statistically, but in how the Knicks operate defensively and in their second-unit flow.

Through his first two games, McBride averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 assists, and three rebounds, shooting 38.9% from the field and 40% from three.

Those numbers only tell part of the story. McBride brings a tenacity that doesn’t always show up on the box score — he’s one of the team’s most disruptive defenders and a tone-setter on that side of the ball. The Knicks have missed that energy, especially in close games where opposing guards have dictated tempo far too easily.

Offensively, McBride’s ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc gives the Knicks another reliable weapon off the bench. His spacing and composure could help relieve some of the pressure on Jalen Brunson, who’s carried the load early on.

Robinson’s return could steady the interior

As for Mitchell Robinson, his season debut could finally come Friday night. The 27-year-old center hasn’t played yet this year but was a full participant in Thursday’s practice — an encouraging sign after dealing with nagging injuries last season.

Robinson’s presence alone changes how the Knicks defend. He’s one of the best rim protectors in the league when healthy, and his rebounding gives New York the second-chance opportunities they’ve been missing. The Knicks have been outrebounded in both of their losses, and getting their defensive anchor back should help fix that problem immediately.

It’s not just about defense, though. Robinson’s screens and activity in the paint help open up lanes for Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, who’s still finding his rhythm in this new system. Having that vertical spacing threat back in the lineup could go a long way toward restoring balance.

A much-needed reset for New York

Friday’s matchup with Chicago feels like a chance for the Knicks to reset. Two straight losses exposed their flaws — lack of defensive intensity, inconsistent shooting, and thin bench production — but with McBride and Robinson returning, there’s optimism that things will start to click again.

The Bulls are unbeaten and playing with confidence, but the Knicks are getting healthy at the right time. If McBride brings his edge and Robinson locks down the paint, this team could start to resemble the gritty, balanced version fans expected to see.

Maybe all it takes is a full roster to remind everyone what this team is capable of.