Former Knicks sharpshooter to take on MSG Networks backup role

MSG Networks is adding a familiar face to its New York Knicks coverage. Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported Thursday that former Knicks sharpshooter Steve Novak will be joining the network this season as a backup analyst for Walt Frazier.

Former Knicks shooter Steve Novak is joining MSG Networks

Novak will call about a dozen games this season, starting Friday night against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, according to Bondy. He is replacing Jamal Crawford, who spent last season with MSG Networks and has taken on a role with NBC this season.

Novak has had broadcasting experience since his playing days. He served as a pregame and postgame analyst for the Milwaukee Bucks and partially called G-League games for the Wisconsin Herd.

The former NBA player spent two seasons with the Knicks from 2011-13, and quickly became one of the more popular faces among the fanbase. He led the NBA in three-point percentage in the 2011-12 season by shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc.

Novak will be commentating on a team with massive expectations

Novak will now be heard on the televisions of Knicks fans who will be tuning in to a team with massive expectations. The team has gotten off to a rocky start, but the expectation is that by season’s end, they will be a serious contender for a championship.

Friday’s game, which will serve as Novak’s debut, tips off at 8 PM EST.