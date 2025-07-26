The Knicks might be playing a dangeorus game with raw point guard

The New York Knicks still have one veteran minimum slot available, and that final roster decision could shape their backcourt rotation.

While Ben Simmons has been floated as a low-risk flier, the team may instead turn inward to give Tyler Kolek a real shot.

According to NBA reporter Keith Smith, the Knicks expect to give Kolek more opportunities heading into the 2025-25 season.

That decision is reportedly backed by internal belief — a Knicks scout noted the team feels confident Kolek can handle the role.

A mixed summer league showing raised both optimism and concern

Kolek’s summer league performance offered flashes of intrigue, but also highlighted the growing pains of a young developmental guard.

He scored just 13 total points over the first two games, though he dished out 12 assists in that same span.

The breakthrough came against the Brooklyn Nets, when Kolek erupted for 25 points — 23 in a dazzling first-half performance.

He knocked down five three-pointers and played with a spark the Knicks had been waiting to see from him.

Across the final two games, he added 21 points, nine assists, and a pair of steals, showing some consistency late.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Kolek’s vision and pace still need refinement

Despite those flashes, Kolek’s playmaking wasn’t always sharp, especially as the Knicks tried to speed up their offensive tempo.

He sometimes looked rushed or out of rhythm, leading to erratic decisions and missed opportunities in transition or half-court sets.

There’s no denying Kolek sees the floor well, but the timing of his reads still needs polishing at the NBA level.

Much like a quarterback adjusting to a faster defense, the game hasn’t quite slowed down for him just yet.

Defense remains a clear work in progress

On the defensive side, Kolek had some success generating steals, which speaks to his effort and anticipation in certain spots.

But overall, he struggled to stay in front of quicker guards and was inconsistent in screen navigation and positional awareness.

In today’s league, where opposing guards can exploit mismatches within seconds, defensive discipline is essential for any rotation player.

The Knicks know this — and it’s why relying too heavily on Kolek could come with some growing pains early on.

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Will the Knicks go young — or lean on experience?

Kolek’s potential is intriguing, but there’s a reason veteran options like Ben Simmons remain on the radar for New York.

With championship aspirations, the Knicks can’t afford too much experimentation in key bench roles, especially at point guard.

Still, giving Kolek some real minutes could help speed up his development and give them a fresh, high-IQ floor general in spurts.

Ultimately, this decision could come down to whether the front office prioritizes upside or reliability in that final roster slot.

Kolek has the heart and flashes of talent, but the question is whether the Knicks can afford to be patient right now.