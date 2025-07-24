The Knicks might be dropping $745 million on 4 contracts

The New York Knicks are going all-in — and they’re doing it with their wallets wide open and the long game in mind.

They’ve already handed out massive deals to Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns, committing over $580 million to that trio alone.

And they’re not done yet.

Reports suggest the Knicks plan to extend Mikal Bridges with a four-year, $156.2 million deal, locking in their core for years.

That would bring the combined total for those four stars to a jaw-dropping $748 million — nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Why the Knicks are betting big on long-term stability

It’s a bold strategy, but one the Knicks believe can help them dominate an Eastern Conference that’s suddenly wide open.

The Boston Celtics may be resetting their roster and Indiana is reeling after losing Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton to injury.

That leaves a window — not just cracked open, but wide enough for the Knicks to charge through if they remain healthy.

Instead of reshuffling or getting trigger-happy with trade chips, the front office is focused on maintaining continuity.

By keeping their core intact, they’re giving themselves a legitimate chance to build chemistry and maximize their talent over time.

Spending for sustained contention, not a one-year push

This isn’t a short-term grab for headlines — it’s a calculated plan to build a sustainable contender around homegrown and acquired stars.

OG Anunoby’s five-year, $212.5 million deal and Brunson’s $156.5 million extension show their belief in defensive grit and guard leadership.

Karl-Anthony Towns brings elite shooting for a big man — and historically rare production for a frontcourt player at his size.

Towns is actually the only player in NBA history with 750+ rebounds, 140+ made threes, 50% FG, and 40% 3P in a season.

That kind of versatility doesn’t come cheap, but it’s the type of skillset that can win playoff series in today’s NBA.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Mikal Bridges’ upcoming extension would complete the puzzle

Bridges isn’t just a versatile forward — he’s a proven glue guy who can elevate the lineup on both ends of the floor.

He’s eligible for a four-year, $156.2 million extension, and all signs point to the Knicks making that move sooner rather than later.

At that point, New York’s top four stars would all be under contract through at least 2028, setting the table for extended contention.

This strategy mimics successful modern NBA builds, where cohesion and star synergy often outweigh individual stardom or splashy trades.

No major trades expected as team prioritizes depth and balance

Despite the huge financial commitments, the Knicks have managed to reinforce their depth in creative ways this offseason.

They haven’t had much cap space to maneuver, but their roster-building has focused on low-cost contributors who fit their system.

Rather than selling off pieces to shake things up, New York is playing the long game by betting on internal development.

That’s a calculated risk — but one that could make Madison Square Garden the home of a powerhouse for the next half decade.