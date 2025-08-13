The Knicks may throw 1st round pick into the fire next season

The New York Knicks are waiting patiently to apply their final rookie contract slot or veteran minimum deal.

Despite likely adding two more players to the roster, they might explore giving meaningful minutes to former first-round pick Pacome Dadiet.

Pacome Dadiet’s rookie season was about learning, not production

Dadiet made 18 appearances last year, averaging just 6.2 minutes, 1.7 points, and one rebound per game.

His .323 shooting percentage highlighted the adjustment curve, but development was always the top priority for the 19-year-old.

Rather than being stashed overseas, Dadiet wanted to learn within the Knicks’ system and adapt to NBA speed.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Mike Brown’s history could work in Dadiet’s favor

New head coach Mike Brown has a track record of giving role players surprising opportunities to prove themselves.

Last season in Sacramento, Brown carved out minutes for Alex Len, using his bench strategically to maintain energy and depth.

If Dadiet shows improved scoring efficiency, Brown could replicate that approach, easing him into the regular rotation.

Potential impact of another veteran addition

The Knicks still have interest in adding a more traditional backup point guard before the season begins.

Someone like Ben Simmons could slide into that role, potentially pushing Dadiet toward the back end of the rotation.

However, Brown’s preference for a nine-to-ten-man rotation means Dadiet could still get early-season chances to contribute.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Development will decide his role in 2025

At 20 years old, Dadiet’s upside comes from his size, athleticism, and ability to space the floor as a wing scorer.

If he can boost his efficiency and decision-making, the Knicks may lean on him as a versatile scoring option off the bench.

For now, his path to playing time will depend as much on roster construction as his preseason performance.

