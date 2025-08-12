Knicks preseason schedule opens with two matchups against East rival

The New York Knicks officially released their schedule for the upcoming preseason on Tuesday, and the five-game stint features two exciting matchups against a big Eastern Conference foe.

Knicks open the preseason with two games against the 76ers

The first two games of the preseason – and Mike Brown’s unofficial Knicks head coaching debut – will be played in Abu Dhabi against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 2 and Oct. 4. New York notoriously defeated Philadelphia in the 2024 playoffs after winning their first-round matchup in six games.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The 76ers are hoping to get back on track and contend in the East after an injury-riddled 2024-25 season. The games could potentially feature some star-studded matchups, most notably Joel Embiid and Paul George versus Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Additionally, some exciting young players could be seen as well in the preseason action from both teams. Some notable players that will likely see some court time include Knicks backup guard Tyler Kolek and 2025 76ers third overall pick V.J. Edgecomb.

The preseason could be very telling for the regular season

The games could provide a sneak preview into what could be a competitive Eastern Conference. New York, in particular, has high expectations, with many having them go as far as to make the NBA Finals and win the Eastern Conference.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Knicks will have a lot to prove in the upcoming season, and the two matchups against Philadelphia could tell a lot about how the upcoming season will play out.

As for the remainder of their preseason schedule, they will face the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 9, followed by games against the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets at MSG to close out the preseason.