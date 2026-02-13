The New York Knicks made two key moves this month to improve their depth. They traded for guard Jose Alvarado, who has already made a tremendous impact, and signed Jeremy Sochan from the free agent market.

Knicks added two players for free

The Knicks targeted both players in trade talks before the deadline, and now they have both of them for virtually nothing. The package given up to get them both in New York was essentially Guerschon Yabusele and a pair of second-round picks.

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Alvarado and Sochan are both impactful depth additions, especially on the defensive side. Both guys have an edge to themselves that will make the Knicks a much more physically imposing team, something that they weren’t before bringing them in.

Sochan may not play a whole lot given the state of their current rotation, and the emergence of rookie Mohamed Diawara. Nevertheless, he is a great depth piece to have in the event a player is down with injury, or if they need a stretch of stops defensively.

Sochan and Alvarado will be huge difference makers

They need Sochan to provide them depth, especially with OG Anunoby dealing with a toe injury and Mitchell Robinson still unable to appear in back-to-backs. Sochan can be used in a versatile role, playing both the wing and center position in backup roles.

Alvarado has already shown the impact he brings to the table. On Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers, Alvarado knocked down a career-high eight three-pointers and scored 26 points along with five steals, taking the game over as the Knicks dominated the 76ers 138-89.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

New York turned Yabusele, a player who was out of their rotation and having a highly disappointing season, into two players who both can make a huge difference for them down the final stretch run and the postseason. Team president Leon Rose deserves a ton of credit for making that happen without going over the second apron.

A fully healthy roster now suddenly has more depth than ever, and they will hope that their new additions will turn them into true contenders in the East.