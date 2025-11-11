Mitchell Robinson is playing some of the best basketball of his career — and it couldn’t come at a more complicated time for the New York Knicks. The veteran center, now in the final year of his four-year, $60 million contract, is making a massive impact defensively while also reminding everyone why his availability has always been his biggest question mark.

The Knicks know what they have in Robinson: an elite shot-blocker, an interior anchor, and a relentless rebounder who can change the flow of a game without ever touching the ball on offense. But they also know how fragile that equation is. Managing his health has become a top priority, and with limited financial flexibility heading into 2026, New York might not be able to keep its defensive cornerstone beyond this season.

Extension talks haven’t materialized

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks and Robinson “did not have any advanced discussions prior to the season about an extension.” That’s a telling detail for a player of his caliber and importance.

Begley added, “The most likely path here is now, with Mitchell Robinson not having the extension going into the season, hitting free agency and then seeing what the market is like. There’s going to be teams with cap space. If he’s healthy, he’s going to be very attractive on that open market. Maybe the Knicks surprise me, and they do get a deal done in-season… If he has this impact on the floor when he’s healthy, even though the Knicks are limiting him, teams know what he can do and he’s continuing to show it.”

The Knicks are pressed against the second salary apron, which limits their maneuverability. Giving Robinson another long-term, high-value contract would force difficult sacrifices elsewhere.

Robinson’s value — and risk — are clear

There’s no denying Robinson’s defensive dominance. When he’s on the floor, the Knicks’ defense transforms into one of the league’s best units. His ability to switch, protect the rim, and control the glass gives Mike Brown’s system a level of physicality that few teams can match.

But those same traits — his aggressiveness, his vertical explosiveness, his constant effort around the rim — are what make him vulnerable to injury. That’s the double-edged sword every front office has to weigh. The Knicks are managing his minutes to keep him fresh, but it’s still an open question whether he can stay healthy for a full season and playoff run.

Will the Knicks be able to afford him?

If Robinson continues to dominate defensively and stay on the court, he’s going to price himself out of New York’s budget. Teams with cap space and a need for interior defense will line up to offer him a raise, and the Knicks will have to decide whether to stretch their payroll further or find a replacement through the draft or trade market.

The fit has always been perfect — Robinson embodies the Knicks’ identity on defense — but his injury history and infnaical restraints are road blocks at the moment.

For now, New York will enjoy having him in the middle, doing what he does best. But if his health holds and the numbers keep looking this good, Robinson’s next block might come on the Knicks’ front office when the bids start rolling in.